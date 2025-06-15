Choo Shin-soo's retirement ceremony

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Choo Shin-soo, the greatest Korean hitter in the history of Major League Baseball, held a retirement ceremony to say goodbye to the field as a player.



Tomorrow, he will transform into a KBS commentator and participate in the broadcast of a Major League game.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



Fitting for the retirement ceremony of a great hitter who ranks second in career home runs among Asian players in the major leagues, Munhak Baseball Stadium was sold out.



Choo Shin-soo had a meaningful time with fans through a signing event, and also revealed his complicated feelings ahead of the retirement ceremony.



[Choo Shin-soo/SSG Club Owner's Assistant: " I thought I would play baseball, the sport I love so much, for my entire life. I never thought this day would come for me. "]



A meaningful first pitch event took place with Choo Shin-soo and his family, while all members of the SSG team wore the number 17, which was Choo Shin-soo's jersey number during his active career.



After the game, a grand event was held with his former Major League teammates Adrian Beltre and Cole Hamels, celebrating Choo Shin-soo's farewell.



[Choo Shin-soo/SSG Club Owner's Assistant: "Thank you so much for attending my retirement ceremony. I will strive to be someone who contributes to Korean baseball again, as well as to the Landers. Thank you."]



Choo Shin-soo will transform into a KBS commentator tomorrow and participate in the broadcast of the game between the San Francisco Giants and LA Dodgers, featuring Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Hye-seong.



In Daejeon, LG and Hanwha had a fierce match worthy of a 1st and 2nd place showdown.



The determination of both teams to score even one more run, including squeeze plays, was reminiscent of the Korean Series.



The game continued into the 11th inning, but Hanwha was left with a disappointing baserunning out during a chance to win, and the two teams could not determine a victor until the end.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



