News 9

President Lee to depart for G7 summit

입력 2025.06.15 (23:18) 수정 2025.06.15 (23:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung will depart tomorrow (Jun. 16) to attend the G7 summit.

This will be his diplomatic debut ont he global stage, less than two weeks after taking office.

Of particular interest is his meeting with President Trump, who holds significant influence over international affairs, from tariffs to the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

The first report is by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung will be embarking on a three-day trip as his first overseas trip.

He will attend the G7 summit in Canada as an invited guest.

This will place him on the international diplomatic stage just 12 days after his inauguration, which is quite fast compared to previous presidents.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Advisor: "It would be very timely for him to have a chance to build trust early on through face-to-face meetings with the leaders of major countries, just 10 days after taking office."]

The significance of attending the G7 lies in announcing the recovery of democracy in our country following the martial law situation, and restoring stalled summit diplomacy, as well as seeking solutions to pressing economic and trade issues such as tariffs.

On the first day, President Lee will have bilateral meetings with leaders on the margins of the event, and on the second day, he will attend expanded sessions to meet with the leaders of G7 countries.

He will also make two statements on the topics of diversifying energy supply chains and the connection between AI and energy.

Meetings with the United States and Japan are also being coordinated.

[Wi Sung-lak/National Security Office Director: "From the perspective of national interest and practicality, we will have the opportunity to strengthen friendly cooperation with major countries while making progress in discussions on issues such as trade and commerce."]

A senior official from the presidential office expressed hope that if the leaders meet, it will provide momentum for advancing practical negotiations on tariffs and other issues.

However, if a message to contain China emerges from the G7 summit, President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy may be put to the test immediately.

Establishing initial relations with Russia remains a challenging task, and preparations are underway for discussions, as Ukrainian President Zelensky may attend this G7 meeting.

Meanwhile, following the G7, it seems President Lee appears to be leaning towards attending the NATO summit scheduled for the end of this month.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President Lee to depart for G7 summit
    • 입력 2025-06-15 23:18:57
    • 수정2025-06-15 23:32:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung will depart tomorrow (Jun. 16) to attend the G7 summit.

This will be his diplomatic debut ont he global stage, less than two weeks after taking office.

Of particular interest is his meeting with President Trump, who holds significant influence over international affairs, from tariffs to the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

The first report is by Son Seo-young.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung will be embarking on a three-day trip as his first overseas trip.

He will attend the G7 summit in Canada as an invited guest.

This will place him on the international diplomatic stage just 12 days after his inauguration, which is quite fast compared to previous presidents.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Advisor: "It would be very timely for him to have a chance to build trust early on through face-to-face meetings with the leaders of major countries, just 10 days after taking office."]

The significance of attending the G7 lies in announcing the recovery of democracy in our country following the martial law situation, and restoring stalled summit diplomacy, as well as seeking solutions to pressing economic and trade issues such as tariffs.

On the first day, President Lee will have bilateral meetings with leaders on the margins of the event, and on the second day, he will attend expanded sessions to meet with the leaders of G7 countries.

He will also make two statements on the topics of diversifying energy supply chains and the connection between AI and energy.

Meetings with the United States and Japan are also being coordinated.

[Wi Sung-lak/National Security Office Director: "From the perspective of national interest and practicality, we will have the opportunity to strengthen friendly cooperation with major countries while making progress in discussions on issues such as trade and commerce."]

A senior official from the presidential office expressed hope that if the leaders meet, it will provide momentum for advancing practical negotiations on tariffs and other issues.

However, if a message to contain China emerges from the G7 summit, President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy may be put to the test immediately.

Establishing initial relations with Russia remains a challenging task, and preparations are underway for discussions, as Ukrainian President Zelensky may attend this G7 meeting.

Meanwhile, following the G7, it seems President Lee appears to be leaning towards attending the NATO summit scheduled for the end of this month.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.
손서영
손서영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”
안보실 차장 인선 마무리…<br>외교·통상 방점

안보실 차장 인선 마무리…외교·통상 방점
김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…<br>‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부

김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부
‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…<br>국민의힘 “사퇴해야”

‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…국민의힘 “사퇴해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.