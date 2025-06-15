Lee names deputy directors of NSO

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of his departure tomorrow (Jun. 16), President Lee announced the appointments of the deputy directors of the National Security Office.



He also appointed the newly established Chief of AI, making the surprising choice of a candidate born in 1977.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports on the background and significance of these appointments.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung has made the appointments of the first, second, and third deputy directors of the National Security Office, ahead of the G7 summit.



Kim Hyun-jong, the former Chief of Staff of the Army Ground Operations Command, was named the first deputy director in charge of defense security.



The presidential office explained that he is the right person to lead military reform, based on his extensive experience in military policy.



deputy director in charge of diplomatic security, and he is already preparing for the G7 summit on-site.



Oh Hyun-joo, the first female ambassador to the Holy See and a diplomat active in economic affairs at the UN and other organizations, was named the third deputy director in charge of economic security.



It is notable that all the appointments, from Security Office Director Wi Sung-lac to the second and third deputy directors, are filled with career diplomats.



This is interpreted as a message that security issues will be approached with practical diplomacy, prioritizing national interests.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "President Lee Jae-myung stated that the G7 marks the beginning of the restoration of South Korea's democracy, normal diplomacy, and economic and trade negotiations."]



A senior official from the presidential office specifically noted that this round of appointments consists of individuals capable of addressing the most pressing issues in diplomacy and trade today.



President Lee appointed Ha Jung-woo, head of the Naver AI Innovation Center, as the Chief of AI Future Planning.



[Kang Hoon-sik/Chief of Staff to the President: "(President Lee) emphasized that we need to quickly enhance the national competitiveness in AI by entrusting authority and responsibility to private experts who know the field best."]



The position of Chief of AI was created under this administration to design the national strategy for artificial intelligence.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



