DP completes new floor leadership

Now, we continue with news from the ruling party.



Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee called the next six months the golden time for reform, citing the amendment to the Commercial Act as the top-priority bill.



Four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae was the first among party members to announce his candidacy for the party leadership.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee emphasized completing reforms and restoring livelihoods of the people in his first remarks after being elected.



Today (Jun. 15), he named the amendment to the Commercial Act as the top legislative priority for improving people’s livelihoods.



The amendment expands the duty of loyalty of directors to include shareholders.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "We believe this is a very important bill that is essential for us to reach a KOSPI of 5,000."]



Floor Leader Kim stated that the urgency of addressing people's livelihoods is high and that he will balance and coordinate livelihood-related bills, supplementary budgets, and so-called reform legislation.



He reiterated his willingness to engage in dialogue with the opposition.



However, he drew the line at the opposition's demand to hand over the chairmanship of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



[Kim Byung-kee/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "We will comply with the rule that states we must rotate every two years according to our committee operation rules."]



Floor leader Kim also confirmed the appointments of the leadership team.



Moon Jin-seok and Heo Young were appointed as the Deputy Floor Leaders for operations and policy, while Park Sang-hyuk and Kim Nam-geun were appointed as the newly established chief aide for communications and deputy floor leader for livelihood affairs, respectively.



Recently, four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae, who resigned from the chairmanship of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee, officially declared his candidacy for the party leadership.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Lawmaker: "I will dedicate myself to the success of the Lee Jae-myung government. Lee Jae-myung is Jung Chung-rae, and Jung Chung-rae is Lee Jae-myung."]



Lawmaker Jung stated that he would work closely with floor leader Kim and announced plans to hold regular meetings between ministers and party officials.



Former floor leader Park Chan-dae, who has completed his term, has also indicated that he is considering running for party leader, revealing the competitive landscape for party leadership.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



