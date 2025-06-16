Israel-Iran conflict escalates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let’s take a look at the situation in the Middle East, which stands at a crossroads of escalation.



Israel has increased the intensity of its attacks by precisely targeting Iranian energy facilities that support the country’s economy.



In response, Iran has carried out a counterattack.



Here is the report from correspondent Kim Gae-hyung.



[Report]



Buildings in Tehran, the capital of Iran, are engulfed in flames.



This morning, local time, Israel attacked key military facilities, including the Iranian Ministry of Defense and defense research institutes.



Energy facilities, which are the lifeline of Iran, were also targeted.



Due to Israeli drone strikes, some facilities at South Pars, the world's largest gas field, have been shut down since yesterday, and a large fire broke out at the Shahran oil storage facility near Tehran.



[Iran News Reporter: "A large explosion occurred at the (Shahran) oil storage facility."]



Initially, Israel's attacks focused on nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, but they have now expanded to energy facilities.



Iran's counterattacks have also continued.



This morning, approximately 80 missiles were launched targeting Haifa in northern Israel.



The oil pipelines and power lines at the Haifa refinery were damaged, leading to the shutdown of some facilities.



Iranian missiles also struck nearby civilian residential areas, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to over 200, according to reports.



[Lieutenant Dean Elsdon/Israeli Police Spokesperson: "There are still missing individuals, and that is why our first responders are working together with (other agencies)..."]



Iran's proxy forces, the Yemeni Houthi rebels, have also been launching ballistic missiles towards Israel since yesterday, creating an atmosphere of escalating war.



