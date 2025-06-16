News 9

Israel-Iran conflict escalates

입력 2025.06.16 (02:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let’s take a look at the situation in the Middle East, which stands at a crossroads of escalation.

Israel has increased the intensity of its attacks by precisely targeting Iranian energy facilities that support the country’s economy.

In response, Iran has carried out a counterattack.

Here is the report from correspondent Kim Gae-hyung.

[Report]

Buildings in Tehran, the capital of Iran, are engulfed in flames.

This morning, local time, Israel attacked key military facilities, including the Iranian Ministry of Defense and defense research institutes.

Energy facilities, which are the lifeline of Iran, were also targeted.

Due to Israeli drone strikes, some facilities at South Pars, the world's largest gas field, have been shut down since yesterday, and a large fire broke out at the Shahran oil storage facility near Tehran.

[Iran News Reporter: "A large explosion occurred at the (Shahran) oil storage facility."]

Initially, Israel's attacks focused on nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, but they have now expanded to energy facilities.

Iran's counterattacks have also continued.

This morning, approximately 80 missiles were launched targeting Haifa in northern Israel.

The oil pipelines and power lines at the Haifa refinery were damaged, leading to the shutdown of some facilities.

Iranian missiles also struck nearby civilian residential areas, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to over 200, according to reports.

[Lieutenant Dean Elsdon/Israeli Police Spokesperson: "There are still missing individuals, and that is why our first responders are working together with (other agencies)..."]

Iran's proxy forces, the Yemeni Houthi rebels, have also been launching ballistic missiles towards Israel since yesterday, creating an atmosphere of escalating war.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Israel-Iran conflict escalates
    • 입력 2025-06-16 02:37:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let’s take a look at the situation in the Middle East, which stands at a crossroads of escalation.

Israel has increased the intensity of its attacks by precisely targeting Iranian energy facilities that support the country’s economy.

In response, Iran has carried out a counterattack.

Here is the report from correspondent Kim Gae-hyung.

[Report]

Buildings in Tehran, the capital of Iran, are engulfed in flames.

This morning, local time, Israel attacked key military facilities, including the Iranian Ministry of Defense and defense research institutes.

Energy facilities, which are the lifeline of Iran, were also targeted.

Due to Israeli drone strikes, some facilities at South Pars, the world's largest gas field, have been shut down since yesterday, and a large fire broke out at the Shahran oil storage facility near Tehran.

[Iran News Reporter: "A large explosion occurred at the (Shahran) oil storage facility."]

Initially, Israel's attacks focused on nuclear facilities and military infrastructure, but they have now expanded to energy facilities.

Iran's counterattacks have also continued.

This morning, approximately 80 missiles were launched targeting Haifa in northern Israel.

The oil pipelines and power lines at the Haifa refinery were damaged, leading to the shutdown of some facilities.

Iranian missiles also struck nearby civilian residential areas, resulting in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to over 200, according to reports.

[Lieutenant Dean Elsdon/Israeli Police Spokesperson: "There are still missing individuals, and that is why our first responders are working together with (other agencies)..."]

Iran's proxy forces, the Yemeni Houthi rebels, have also been launching ballistic missiles towards Israel since yesterday, creating an atmosphere of escalating war.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”
안보실 차장 인선 마무리…<br>외교·통상 방점

안보실 차장 인선 마무리…외교·통상 방점
김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…<br>‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부

김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부
‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…<br>국민의힘 “사퇴해야”

‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…국민의힘 “사퇴해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.