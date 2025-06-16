PM nominee faces ongoing scrutiny

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The ruling and opposition parties are set to begin confirmation hearings soon.



The People Power Party has announced a barrage of attacks against Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.



From the process of obtaining his degree to allegations related to personal debt, reporter Kim Yu-dae summarizes the controversial issues.



[Report]



This is the master's degree certificate of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok from Tsinghua University in China.



The date of acquisition is noted as July 2010.



The period of enrollment was about 10 months, which overlaps with his political activities as a senior member of the Democratic Party and his candidacy for the mayor of Busan.



The People Power Party has called for his resignation, describing it as a "free degree" and "backdoor deal."



[Kim Dong-won/Spokesperson of the People Power Party: "It is time for him to clearly explain in a way the public can easily understand whether he received his degree through irregular means without attending classes."]



Allegations regarding personal debt have also been raised repeatedly.



A Mr. Lee who lent Kim Min-seok 10 million won claims that he works for a company owned by a Mr. Kang, who previously provided illegal political funds to Kim, suggesting that the actual source of the money is ultimately Mr. Kang.



[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the People Power Party/Personnel Hearing Special Committee Member: "It is somewhat contrary to common sense to think that a subordinate employee entered into a separate loan agreement."]



There are also calls to extend the confirmation hearing period, citing that there is too much to be clarified.



Kim, who had addressed the allegations raised two days ago, has not provided any additional comments yesterday or today.



The Prime Minister's confirmation hearing preparation team has only stated that they would respond after reviewing the matter comprehensively.



However, Democratic Party Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee said that he does not believe there is a controversy, and that there was nothing to add beyond Kim's thorough explanation.



Meanwhile, the People Power Party will elect a new floor leader tomorrow (Jun. 16).



All three PPP candidates have announced a strong fight against the opposition, and the opposition's attacks on Kim are expected to intensify.



This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!