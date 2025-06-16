동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A day spent battling the heat with handheld fans has led to the first heatwave warning of the year being issued for the metropolitan area.



There is a forecast for heavy rain until dawn tomorrow (Jun. 16).



This is meteorologist Lee Se-heum.



[Report]



People are lying in the shade to stay out of the sunlight.



They momentarily forget the heat with refreshing water activities.



[Lee Kyung-yoon & Lee Yeon-woo/Incheon Metropolitan City: "There’s a space where we can play in the water with the kids, so the kids are happy, and we’re staying cool, so we’re quite satisfied. How was it? Was it hot? (It was really hot.)"]



Today (Jun. 15), the daytime temperature in Seoul reached 33.2 degrees, the highest recorded this year, while inland areas of the metropolitan region, such as Yeoju and Anseong, observed temperatures close to 35 degrees.



The rain that fell yesterday (Jun. 14) increased humidity and the perceived temperature, leading to the issuance of the first heatwave warning of the year for the metropolitan area this morning.



Meanwhile, due to the influence of an approaching pressure trough over the West Sea, rain began in the western regions in the afternoon.



The rain will expand nationwide overnight, and heavy rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds will continue until tomorrow afternoon.



The expected amount of rain by tomorrow is up to 80mm in Jeju and South Gyeongsang Province, and 20 to 60mm in most other areas.



In the mountainous areas of Jeju and parts of the southern coast, more than 100mm of rain is forecasted due to moisture being brought in by the southwesterly winds colliding with the terrain.



[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "From late tonight to early tomorrow morning in the central region, and from early tomorrow morning to midday on the southern coast and Jeju, very heavy rain of around 30 mm per hour is expected."]



Especially since heavy rain exceeding 100mm is expected again in the southern regions and Jeju, just a day after the last heavy rainfall, precautions should be taken to prevent damage from landslides, soil runoff, and flooding.



As the rain clouds moved in, the heatwave warning has been lifted, but after the rain stops, daytime temperatures are expected to rise around 30 degrees, leading to continued hot weather for the time being.



This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!