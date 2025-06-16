News 9

First heatwave warning of the year

입력 2025.06.16 (03:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A day spent battling the heat with handheld fans has led to the first heatwave warning of the year being issued for the metropolitan area.

There is a forecast for heavy rain until dawn tomorrow (Jun. 16).

This is meteorologist Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

People are lying in the shade to stay out of the sunlight.

They momentarily forget the heat with refreshing water activities.

[Lee Kyung-yoon & Lee Yeon-woo/Incheon Metropolitan City: "There’s a space where we can play in the water with the kids, so the kids are happy, and we’re staying cool, so we’re quite satisfied. How was it? Was it hot? (It was really hot.)"]

Today (Jun. 15), the daytime temperature in Seoul reached 33.2 degrees, the highest recorded this year, while inland areas of the metropolitan region, such as Yeoju and Anseong, observed temperatures close to 35 degrees.

The rain that fell yesterday (Jun. 14) increased humidity and the perceived temperature, leading to the issuance of the first heatwave warning of the year for the metropolitan area this morning.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of an approaching pressure trough over the West Sea, rain began in the western regions in the afternoon.

The rain will expand nationwide overnight, and heavy rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds will continue until tomorrow afternoon.

The expected amount of rain by tomorrow is up to 80mm in Jeju and South Gyeongsang Province, and 20 to 60mm in most other areas.

In the mountainous areas of Jeju and parts of the southern coast, more than 100mm of rain is forecasted due to moisture being brought in by the southwesterly winds colliding with the terrain.

[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "From late tonight to early tomorrow morning in the central region, and from early tomorrow morning to midday on the southern coast and Jeju, very heavy rain of around 30 mm per hour is expected."]

Especially since heavy rain exceeding 100mm is expected again in the southern regions and Jeju, just a day after the last heavy rainfall, precautions should be taken to prevent damage from landslides, soil runoff, and flooding.

As the rain clouds moved in, the heatwave warning has been lifted, but after the rain stops, daytime temperatures are expected to rise around 30 degrees, leading to continued hot weather for the time being.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First heatwave warning of the year
    • 입력 2025-06-16 03:14:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

A day spent battling the heat with handheld fans has led to the first heatwave warning of the year being issued for the metropolitan area.

There is a forecast for heavy rain until dawn tomorrow (Jun. 16).

This is meteorologist Lee Se-heum.

[Report]

People are lying in the shade to stay out of the sunlight.

They momentarily forget the heat with refreshing water activities.

[Lee Kyung-yoon & Lee Yeon-woo/Incheon Metropolitan City: "There’s a space where we can play in the water with the kids, so the kids are happy, and we’re staying cool, so we’re quite satisfied. How was it? Was it hot? (It was really hot.)"]

Today (Jun. 15), the daytime temperature in Seoul reached 33.2 degrees, the highest recorded this year, while inland areas of the metropolitan region, such as Yeoju and Anseong, observed temperatures close to 35 degrees.

The rain that fell yesterday (Jun. 14) increased humidity and the perceived temperature, leading to the issuance of the first heatwave warning of the year for the metropolitan area this morning.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of an approaching pressure trough over the West Sea, rain began in the western regions in the afternoon.

The rain will expand nationwide overnight, and heavy rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds will continue until tomorrow afternoon.

The expected amount of rain by tomorrow is up to 80mm in Jeju and South Gyeongsang Province, and 20 to 60mm in most other areas.

In the mountainous areas of Jeju and parts of the southern coast, more than 100mm of rain is forecasted due to moisture being brought in by the southwesterly winds colliding with the terrain.

[Lee Gi-seon/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "From late tonight to early tomorrow morning in the central region, and from early tomorrow morning to midday on the southern coast and Jeju, very heavy rain of around 30 mm per hour is expected."]

Especially since heavy rain exceeding 100mm is expected again in the southern regions and Jeju, just a day after the last heavy rainfall, precautions should be taken to prevent damage from landslides, soil runoff, and flooding.

As the rain clouds moved in, the heatwave warning has been lifted, but after the rain stops, daytime temperatures are expected to rise around 30 degrees, leading to continued hot weather for the time being.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.
이세흠
이세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”
안보실 차장 인선 마무리…<br>외교·통상 방점

안보실 차장 인선 마무리…외교·통상 방점
김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…<br>‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부

김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부
‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…<br>국민의힘 “사퇴해야”

‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…국민의힘 “사퇴해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.