News 9

Iran cancels nuclear talks with U.S.

입력 2025.06.16 (03:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid rising concerns of escalation, the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran scheduled for today have ultimately been canceled.

We are connected to Kim Gae-hyung, our Middle East correspondent.

Kim, has the sixth round of nuclear negotiations completely fallen through?

Is there no possibility of them being reinstated?

[Reporter]

Iran suspects that the United States is behind Israel, so it will be difficult for them to sit down with the U.S. right now.

Although there have been significant differences in opinions, the U.S. and Iran have held five rounds of negotiations until now, but the recent armed conflict has made the continuation of negotiations uncertain.

[Anchor]

Does this mean we are heading towards a prolonged conflict?

[Reporter]

Today, Iran's foreign minister made a significant statement.

He said that if Israel stops its attacks, Iran will not retaliate, which can be interpreted as Iran indicating that it will not escalate the situation further, although it will certainly retaliate if attacked by Israel.

However, Israel has warned of additional attacks.

At the start of this operation, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had stated that the operation would continue as needed.

CNN reported, citing White House and Israeli officials, that this operation could last not just days but weeks.

Israel's goal is to completely eliminate Iran's nuclear capabilities, but since these nuclear facilities are protected by strong defenses deep underground, achieving this goal may take a long time or even be impossible.

Moreover, if Iran or its proxy forces strike U.S. facilities in the Middle East, leading to direct U.S. intervention, the war could spiral out of control.

There are also concerns that other countries in the Middle East could get involved.

This has been reported from Dubai.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Iran cancels nuclear talks with U.S.
    • 입력 2025-06-16 03:14:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid rising concerns of escalation, the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran scheduled for today have ultimately been canceled.

We are connected to Kim Gae-hyung, our Middle East correspondent.

Kim, has the sixth round of nuclear negotiations completely fallen through?

Is there no possibility of them being reinstated?

[Reporter]

Iran suspects that the United States is behind Israel, so it will be difficult for them to sit down with the U.S. right now.

Although there have been significant differences in opinions, the U.S. and Iran have held five rounds of negotiations until now, but the recent armed conflict has made the continuation of negotiations uncertain.

[Anchor]

Does this mean we are heading towards a prolonged conflict?

[Reporter]

Today, Iran's foreign minister made a significant statement.

He said that if Israel stops its attacks, Iran will not retaliate, which can be interpreted as Iran indicating that it will not escalate the situation further, although it will certainly retaliate if attacked by Israel.

However, Israel has warned of additional attacks.

At the start of this operation, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had stated that the operation would continue as needed.

CNN reported, citing White House and Israeli officials, that this operation could last not just days but weeks.

Israel's goal is to completely eliminate Iran's nuclear capabilities, but since these nuclear facilities are protected by strong defenses deep underground, achieving this goal may take a long time or even be impossible.

Moreover, if Iran or its proxy forces strike U.S. facilities in the Middle East, leading to direct U.S. intervention, the war could spiral out of control.

There are also concerns that other countries in the Middle East could get involved.

This has been reported from Dubai.
김개형
김개형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”

취임 12일만 G7서 외교무대 데뷔…“미·일과 양자회담 조율”
안보실 차장 인선 마무리…<br>외교·통상 방점

안보실 차장 인선 마무리…외교·통상 방점
김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…<br>‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부

김병기 “상법 우선 처리”…‘야당 법사위원장’ 요구는 거부
‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…<br>국민의힘 “사퇴해야”

‘김민석 후보자 논란’ 지속…국민의힘 “사퇴해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.