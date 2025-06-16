Arsonist found dead after fire spree
[Anchor]
We continue now with the serial arson case that occurred in Cheongju.
A man who set fires at three locations 20 minutes apart was found dead in a nearby reservoir.
It appears to be a crime motivated by a grudge, and the moments of the arson were captured on CCTV.
This is a report by reporter Song Kook-hoi.
[Report]
In the early hours past midnight, this is the underground parking lot of a mixed-use building in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.
A man wearing a helmet enters the parking lot on a motorcycle.
A moment later, he pours gasoline from a container onto the floor in front of the elevator.
Then he ignites a torch and throws it, instantly engulfing the parking lot in flames.
[Building Official/Voice Altered: "Is it gasoline? This is that container. This one. This one. It melted, right? (This one?) Yes."]
About 20 minutes earlier, the man was spotted at an office building approximately 600 meters away.
He set fire in the same manner in front of the first-floor parking lot.
Fortunately, nearby citizens used fire extinguishers to suppress the flames, preventing a major fire.
[Fire Witness Citizen: "We heard a 'bang' and thought there was a traffic accident, so we went outside (the building). Someone ran and brought another fire extinguisher and sprayed it to put it out."]
The man also set fire at the entrance of a third-floor unit in a nearby multi-family housing, prompting residents to evacuate urgently.
In total, there were three arson incidents carried out, each about 20 minutes apart overnight.
Documents were found at the crime scenes suggesting a grudge.
The man, who fled after starting the fires, was found dead in a nearby reservoir six hours later.
He is reported to be a relative of the representative of a construction company residing in one of the fire-affected buildings.
The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident with family and acquaintances.
This is KBS News, Song Kook-hoi.
입력 2025-06-16 03:20:46
