News 9

Arsonist found dead after fire spree

입력 2025.06.16 (03:20)

[Anchor]

We continue now with the serial arson case that occurred in Cheongju.

A man who set fires at three locations 20 minutes apart was found dead in a nearby reservoir.

It appears to be a crime motivated by a grudge, and the moments of the arson were captured on CCTV.

This is a report by reporter Song Kook-hoi.

[Report]

In the early hours past midnight, this is the underground parking lot of a mixed-use building in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.

A man wearing a helmet enters the parking lot on a motorcycle.

A moment later, he pours gasoline from a container onto the floor in front of the elevator.

Then he ignites a torch and throws it, instantly engulfing the parking lot in flames.

[Building Official/Voice Altered: "Is it gasoline? This is that container. This one. This one. It melted, right? (This one?) Yes."]

About 20 minutes earlier, the man was spotted at an office building approximately 600 meters away.

He set fire in the same manner in front of the first-floor parking lot.

Fortunately, nearby citizens used fire extinguishers to suppress the flames, preventing a major fire.

[Fire Witness Citizen: "We heard a 'bang' and thought there was a traffic accident, so we went outside (the building). Someone ran and brought another fire extinguisher and sprayed it to put it out."]

The man also set fire at the entrance of a third-floor unit in a nearby multi-family housing, prompting residents to evacuate urgently.

In total, there were three arson incidents carried out, each about 20 minutes apart overnight.

Documents were found at the crime scenes suggesting a grudge.

The man, who fled after starting the fires, was found dead in a nearby reservoir six hours later.

He is reported to be a relative of the representative of a construction company residing in one of the fire-affected buildings.

The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident with family and acquaintances.

This is KBS News, Song Kook-hoi.

