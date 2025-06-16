Arsonist found dead after fire spree

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue now with the serial arson case that occurred in Cheongju.



A man who set fires at three locations 20 minutes apart was found dead in a nearby reservoir.



It appears to be a crime motivated by a grudge, and the moments of the arson were captured on CCTV.



This is a report by reporter Song Kook-hoi.



[Report]



In the early hours past midnight, this is the underground parking lot of a mixed-use building in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.



A man wearing a helmet enters the parking lot on a motorcycle.



A moment later, he pours gasoline from a container onto the floor in front of the elevator.



Then he ignites a torch and throws it, instantly engulfing the parking lot in flames.



[Building Official/Voice Altered: "Is it gasoline? This is that container. This one. This one. It melted, right? (This one?) Yes."]



About 20 minutes earlier, the man was spotted at an office building approximately 600 meters away.



He set fire in the same manner in front of the first-floor parking lot.



Fortunately, nearby citizens used fire extinguishers to suppress the flames, preventing a major fire.



[Fire Witness Citizen: "We heard a 'bang' and thought there was a traffic accident, so we went outside (the building). Someone ran and brought another fire extinguisher and sprayed it to put it out."]



The man also set fire at the entrance of a third-floor unit in a nearby multi-family housing, prompting residents to evacuate urgently.



In total, there were three arson incidents carried out, each about 20 minutes apart overnight.



Documents were found at the crime scenes suggesting a grudge.



The man, who fled after starting the fires, was found dead in a nearby reservoir six hours later.



He is reported to be a relative of the representative of a construction company residing in one of the fire-affected buildings.



The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident with family and acquaintances.



This is KBS News, Song Kook-hoi.



