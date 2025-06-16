Stalker arrested for killing woman

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A man stalked a woman, even climbing gas pipes. He killed her and was caught four days after fleeing.



He had been hiding in the mountains, and a phone call with an acquaintance became the clue to his capture.



Reporter Kim Jae-no reports on the tense arrest process.



[Report]



In the early hours of the 10th, a man climbed the gas pipes on the exterior wall of an apartment in the darkness.



The man climbed to the 6th floor, where a woman in her 50s, whom he had been stalking, lived.



The woman was found dead with stab wounds.



This woman was under police protection due to being stalked by the perpetrator.



The man who killed the woman fled to a mountain area in Sejong City using a car registered under an acquaintance's name.



He evaded police tracking by using taxis and visiting his father's grave.



It is presumed that he was caught because of his living expenses.



After eating and sleeping for four days in the mountains, he ran out of money and contacted an acquaintance using a payphone.



Acting on a tip that the man was heading to a container warehouse in Jochiwon-eup, Sejong City, police lay in wait and arrested him late last night (Jun. 14).



[Police Official/Voice Altered: "By chance, while we were lying in wait, this guy came in, and our detectives caught him on a motorcycle... (There was no resistance)."]



The arrested man had previously been charged with threatening the deceased woman in April and had been under investigation without detention until recently.



The police plan to apply for a detention warrant for the man on charges of murder after investigating the motive and escape route.



KBS News, Kim Jae-no.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!