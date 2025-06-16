[News Today] Lee heads to Canada for G7 Summit

Twelve days into his presidency, President Lee Jae-myung is stepping onto the global stage. He's now on his way to Canada for the G7 Summit, marking his first overseas trip since taking office. This also signals a restart of diplomatic dialogue, which had stalled after the Martial Law incident.



President Lee Jae-myung embarks on a three-day overseas trip for the first time since taking office.



He will attend the G7 Summit in Canada as a guest.



A diplomatic debut on the international stage just 12 days after inauguration.



That is much earlier than his predecessors.



Wi Sung-lac / National security adviser

It‘ll be very timely for him to have a chance to build trust early on through in-person meetings with the leaders of major countries, just about 10 days after taking office.



His trip can mean the restoration of Korea's democracy and resumption of the nation's summit diplomacy, which were halted in the wake of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.



Attending the G7 Summit is also meaningful, since it can serve as an opportunity to seek solutions to pending economic and trade issues like America's higher tariffs.



On the first day, Lee will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of guest nations.



On the second day, he will attend the expanded G7 session and meet with the leaders of the G7 member countries.



He will deliver two speeches on the diversification of energy supply chains as well as linking AI and energy.



The top office is also coordinating Lee's bilateral summits with the U.S. and Japan.



Wi Sung-lac / National security adviser

While strengthening cooperation with key countries for boosting national interest from the pragmatic perspective, it’ll also offer opportunities for us to make progress in talks over pending issues like trade.



According to a senior presidential official, such summits could provide momentum for working-level negotiations on the global challenges Korea is facing, including the U.S. tariffs.



But Lee's pragmatic diplomacy can be tested if the G7 Summit issues a warning message against China.



For Lee's administration, setting the initial tone regarding relations with Russia is also a tough task.



As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to be planning to attend the G7 Summit, Lee is also prepared for a possible meeting with him.