News Today

[News Today] Lee heads to Canada for G7 Summit

입력 2025.06.16 (15:31) 수정 2025.06.16 (15:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Twelve days into his presidency, President Lee Jae-myung is stepping onto the global stage. He's now on his way to Canada for the G7 Summit, marking his first overseas trip since taking office. This also signals a restart of diplomatic dialogue, which had stalled after the Martial Law incident.

[REPORT]
President Lee Jae-myung embarks on a three-day overseas trip for the first time since taking office.

He will attend the G7 Summit in Canada as a guest.

A diplomatic debut on the international stage just 12 days after inauguration.

That is much earlier than his predecessors.

Wi Sung-lac / National security adviser
It‘ll be very timely for him to have a chance to build trust early on through in-person meetings with the leaders of major countries, just about 10 days after taking office.

His trip can mean the restoration of Korea's democracy and resumption of the nation's summit diplomacy, which were halted in the wake of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.

Attending the G7 Summit is also meaningful, since it can serve as an opportunity to seek solutions to pending economic and trade issues like America's higher tariffs.

On the first day, Lee will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of guest nations.

On the second day, he will attend the expanded G7 session and meet with the leaders of the G7 member countries.

He will deliver two speeches on the diversification of energy supply chains as well as linking AI and energy.

The top office is also coordinating Lee's bilateral summits with the U.S. and Japan.

Wi Sung-lac / National security adviser
While strengthening cooperation with key countries for boosting national interest from the pragmatic perspective, it’ll also offer opportunities for us to make progress in talks over pending issues like trade.

According to a senior presidential official, such summits could provide momentum for working-level negotiations on the global challenges Korea is facing, including the U.S. tariffs.

But Lee's pragmatic diplomacy can be tested if the G7 Summit issues a warning message against China.

For Lee's administration, setting the initial tone regarding relations with Russia is also a tough task.

As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to be planning to attend the G7 Summit, Lee is also prepared for a possible meeting with him.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Lee heads to Canada for G7 Summit
    • 입력 2025-06-16 15:31:15
    • 수정2025-06-16 15:33:36
    News Today
[LEAD]
Twelve days into his presidency, President Lee Jae-myung is stepping onto the global stage. He's now on his way to Canada for the G7 Summit, marking his first overseas trip since taking office. This also signals a restart of diplomatic dialogue, which had stalled after the Martial Law incident.

[REPORT]
President Lee Jae-myung embarks on a three-day overseas trip for the first time since taking office.

He will attend the G7 Summit in Canada as a guest.

A diplomatic debut on the international stage just 12 days after inauguration.

That is much earlier than his predecessors.

Wi Sung-lac / National security adviser
It‘ll be very timely for him to have a chance to build trust early on through in-person meetings with the leaders of major countries, just about 10 days after taking office.

His trip can mean the restoration of Korea's democracy and resumption of the nation's summit diplomacy, which were halted in the wake of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration.

Attending the G7 Summit is also meaningful, since it can serve as an opportunity to seek solutions to pending economic and trade issues like America's higher tariffs.

On the first day, Lee will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of guest nations.

On the second day, he will attend the expanded G7 session and meet with the leaders of the G7 member countries.

He will deliver two speeches on the diversification of energy supply chains as well as linking AI and energy.

The top office is also coordinating Lee's bilateral summits with the U.S. and Japan.

Wi Sung-lac / National security adviser
While strengthening cooperation with key countries for boosting national interest from the pragmatic perspective, it’ll also offer opportunities for us to make progress in talks over pending issues like trade.

According to a senior presidential official, such summits could provide momentum for working-level negotiations on the global challenges Korea is facing, including the U.S. tariffs.

But Lee's pragmatic diplomacy can be tested if the G7 Summit issues a warning message against China.

For Lee's administration, setting the initial tone regarding relations with Russia is also a tough task.

As Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is said to be planning to attend the G7 Summit, Lee is also prepared for a possible meeting with him.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 국민의힘 신임 원내대표에 3선 송언석 의원

[속보] 국민의힘 신임 원내대표에 3선 송언석 의원
[속보] 조은석 내란 특검, 대검에 고검검사급 검사 9명 파견 요청

[속보] 조은석 내란 특검, 대검에 고검검사급 검사 9명 파견 요청
[속보] 대통령실 “민생회복 위한 추경 편성 추진 중…19일 국무회의 상정”

[속보] 대통령실 “민생회복 위한 추경 편성 추진 중…19일 국무회의 상정”
김용현 전 장관 보석 결정…김 전 장관 측 “항고할 것”

김용현 전 장관 보석 결정…김 전 장관 측 “항고할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.