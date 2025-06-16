[News Today] N. Korea relaunches new destroyer

North Korea's newly built destroyer, the Kang Kon, has been relaunched, 3 weeks after its failed initial launch. After inspecting the vessel, Kim Jong-un said North Korea will commission two of these warships every year.



The moment the ropes are cut, a cannon salute goes off.



The 5,000-ton brand-new destroyer Kang Kon is unveiled.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with his daughter Ju-ae, dressed in white symbolizing the Navy, looks at the new ship with a satisfied look on his face.



North Korea has salvaged and restored the destroyer after its failed launch last month, and even held a launch ceremony 22 days after the accident.



There was a mishap, but nothing could delay the crucial process of bolstering our naval strength.



Satellite imagery shows the ship being towed to Najin Port by a tugboat on June 7.



On June 12, the ship is shown being anchored and preparations for its launch ceremony seem to be in full swing.



Seawater flooding causes unavoidable damage to electronics and engines. Issues inside the ship may arise, actual functionality is uncertain.



Kim has vowed to launch two such destroyers every year and counter growing provocations from the U.S. with overwhelming military actions.



It seems to point to Pyongyang not wanting to respond to Washington's gestures of dialogue for now.



By contrast, the North did not make any critical remarks about the South this time, unlike during the launch of the Choe Hyon destroyer back in April, when the regime criticized South Korea nine times.



Seoul's unification ministry says it could be a cautious message considering changes following the inauguration of the new South Korean government.