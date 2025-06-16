News Today

[News Today] N. Korea relaunches new destroyer

입력 2025.06.16 (15:31) 수정 2025.06.16 (15:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
North Korea's newly built destroyer, the Kang Kon, has been relaunched, 3 weeks after its failed initial launch. After inspecting the vessel, Kim Jong-un said North Korea will commission two of these warships every year.

[REPORT]
The moment the ropes are cut, a cannon salute goes off.

The 5,000-ton brand-new destroyer Kang Kon is unveiled.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with his daughter Ju-ae, dressed in white symbolizing the Navy, looks at the new ship with a satisfied look on his face.

North Korea has salvaged and restored the destroyer after its failed launch last month, and even held a launch ceremony 22 days after the accident.

N. Korean Central TV
There was a mishap, but nothing could delay the crucial process of bolstering our naval strength.

Satellite imagery shows the ship being towed to Najin Port by a tugboat on June 7.

On June 12, the ship is shown being anchored and preparations for its launch ceremony seem to be in full swing.

Cho Han-bum / Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification
Seawater flooding causes unavoidable damage to electronics and engines. Issues inside the ship may arise, actual functionality is uncertain.

Kim has vowed to launch two such destroyers every year and counter growing provocations from the U.S. with overwhelming military actions.

It seems to point to Pyongyang not wanting to respond to Washington's gestures of dialogue for now.

By contrast, the North did not make any critical remarks about the South this time, unlike during the launch of the Choe Hyon destroyer back in April, when the regime criticized South Korea nine times.

Seoul's unification ministry says it could be a cautious message considering changes following the inauguration of the new South Korean government.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] N. Korea relaunches new destroyer
    • 입력 2025-06-16 15:31:38
    • 수정2025-06-16 15:33:54
    News Today
[LEAD]
North Korea's newly built destroyer, the Kang Kon, has been relaunched, 3 weeks after its failed initial launch. After inspecting the vessel, Kim Jong-un said North Korea will commission two of these warships every year.

[REPORT]
The moment the ropes are cut, a cannon salute goes off.

The 5,000-ton brand-new destroyer Kang Kon is unveiled.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un along with his daughter Ju-ae, dressed in white symbolizing the Navy, looks at the new ship with a satisfied look on his face.

North Korea has salvaged and restored the destroyer after its failed launch last month, and even held a launch ceremony 22 days after the accident.

N. Korean Central TV
There was a mishap, but nothing could delay the crucial process of bolstering our naval strength.

Satellite imagery shows the ship being towed to Najin Port by a tugboat on June 7.

On June 12, the ship is shown being anchored and preparations for its launch ceremony seem to be in full swing.

Cho Han-bum / Korea Inst. for Nat'l Unification
Seawater flooding causes unavoidable damage to electronics and engines. Issues inside the ship may arise, actual functionality is uncertain.

Kim has vowed to launch two such destroyers every year and counter growing provocations from the U.S. with overwhelming military actions.

It seems to point to Pyongyang not wanting to respond to Washington's gestures of dialogue for now.

By contrast, the North did not make any critical remarks about the South this time, unlike during the launch of the Choe Hyon destroyer back in April, when the regime criticized South Korea nine times.

Seoul's unification ministry says it could be a cautious message considering changes following the inauguration of the new South Korean government.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 국민의힘 신임 원내대표에 3선 송언석 의원

[속보] 국민의힘 신임 원내대표에 3선 송언석 의원
[속보] 조은석 내란 특검, 대검에 고검검사급 검사 9명 파견 요청

[속보] 조은석 내란 특검, 대검에 고검검사급 검사 9명 파견 요청
[속보] 대통령실 “민생회복 위한 추경 편성 추진 중…19일 국무회의 상정”

[속보] 대통령실 “민생회복 위한 추경 편성 추진 중…19일 국무회의 상정”
김용현 전 장관 보석 결정…김 전 장관 측 “항고할 것”

김용현 전 장관 보석 결정…김 전 장관 측 “항고할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.