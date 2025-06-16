News Today

[News Today] Stalker who killed woman detained

[LEAD]
A man in his forties who killed a woman he had been stalking and fled the scene has been captured after four days on the run. He had been hiding in the mountains.

[REPORT]
Early morning on June 10th.

A man climbs up the gas pipes on the outer wall of an apartment building in the dark.

He climbed up to the sixth floor.

It was the home of the woman in her 50s whom he had been stalking.

She was found dead with stab wounds.

She was under police protection due to the suspect’s stalking.

After killing her, the man drove his friend's car and fled to a mountain in Sejong City.

He evaded police by going to his father's grave in a taxi and making other stops.

It's presumed that he was caught because he ran out of money.

He stayed in the mountain for four days and when he ran out of money, he called a friend from a payphone.

Police got a tip that the man was coming to a container warehouse in Sejong City and detained him late Saturday night after a stakeout.

Police Official / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We were on a stakeout when this man came in. Detectives caught him on the motorcycle and he did not resist.

The suspect had been charged in April for threatening the victim and was under investigation without detention until recently.

Police plan to investigate his motive and escape route, then request an arrest warrant for murder.

