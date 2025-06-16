News Today

[News Today] Framed in memory: Honoring war veterans

입력 2025.06.16 (15:33) 수정 2025.06.16 (15:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
This year marks 75 years since the outbreak of the Korean War, a tragedy in Korean history. For the past ten years, a photographer has been quietly following the fading footsteps of its veterans. One by one, he's met them, sat with them, and captured their faces through his lens.

[REPORT]
"Look natural. Okay, it's done."

The 18-year-old boy who participated in the Korean War as a student soldier has now become a 93-year-old veteran. But the scars of war still remain vivid.

Ryu Jae-sik / Korean War Veteran
The bullet lost velocity near my heart. If it came a millimeter closer, my heart would have burst.

Veterans of the Korean War. With the passage of time they are gradually being forgotten.

This photographer has been taking pictures of them and giving them their framed photos for ten years now.

Rami Hyun / Photographer
If you're talking about payments, you paid 69 years ago.

He photographed some 2,500 Korean War veterans so far.

In addition to South Korean veterans, he visited more than 200 different cities to find Korean War veterans scattered all over the globe.

Rami Hyun / Photographer
The veterans are in their early or mid 90s, so most of them will be gone in five years. So, I want to keep telling the stories of those who fought for freedom.

The Korean War is called 'a forgotten war' by some for it gained less attention compared to World War II or the Vietnam War.

The Korean War veterans have only one wish – not to be forgotten.

Ryu Jae-sik / Korean War Veteran
With this picture, I want to go hearing that I was a hero of the Korean War.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Framed in memory: Honoring war veterans
    • 입력 2025-06-16 15:33:09
    • 수정2025-06-16 15:34:45
    News Today
[LEAD]
This year marks 75 years since the outbreak of the Korean War, a tragedy in Korean history. For the past ten years, a photographer has been quietly following the fading footsteps of its veterans. One by one, he's met them, sat with them, and captured their faces through his lens.

[REPORT]
"Look natural. Okay, it's done."

The 18-year-old boy who participated in the Korean War as a student soldier has now become a 93-year-old veteran. But the scars of war still remain vivid.

Ryu Jae-sik / Korean War Veteran
The bullet lost velocity near my heart. If it came a millimeter closer, my heart would have burst.

Veterans of the Korean War. With the passage of time they are gradually being forgotten.

This photographer has been taking pictures of them and giving them their framed photos for ten years now.

Rami Hyun / Photographer
If you're talking about payments, you paid 69 years ago.

He photographed some 2,500 Korean War veterans so far.

In addition to South Korean veterans, he visited more than 200 different cities to find Korean War veterans scattered all over the globe.

Rami Hyun / Photographer
The veterans are in their early or mid 90s, so most of them will be gone in five years. So, I want to keep telling the stories of those who fought for freedom.

The Korean War is called 'a forgotten war' by some for it gained less attention compared to World War II or the Vietnam War.

The Korean War veterans have only one wish – not to be forgotten.

Ryu Jae-sik / Korean War Veteran
With this picture, I want to go hearing that I was a hero of the Korean War.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 국민의힘 신임 원내대표에 3선 송언석 의원

[속보] 국민의힘 신임 원내대표에 3선 송언석 의원
[속보] 조은석 내란 특검, 대검에 고검검사급 검사 9명 파견 요청

[속보] 조은석 내란 특검, 대검에 고검검사급 검사 9명 파견 요청
[속보] 대통령실 “민생회복 위한 추경 편성 추진 중…19일 국무회의 상정”

[속보] 대통령실 “민생회복 위한 추경 편성 추진 중…19일 국무회의 상정”
김용현 전 장관 보석 결정…김 전 장관 측 “항고할 것”

김용현 전 장관 보석 결정…김 전 장관 측 “항고할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.