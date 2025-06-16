[News Today] Framed in memory: Honoring war veterans

This year marks 75 years since the outbreak of the Korean War, a tragedy in Korean history. For the past ten years, a photographer has been quietly following the fading footsteps of its veterans. One by one, he's met them, sat with them, and captured their faces through his lens.



"Look natural. Okay, it's done."



The 18-year-old boy who participated in the Korean War as a student soldier has now become a 93-year-old veteran. But the scars of war still remain vivid.



Ryu Jae-sik / Korean War Veteran

The bullet lost velocity near my heart. If it came a millimeter closer, my heart would have burst.



Veterans of the Korean War. With the passage of time they are gradually being forgotten.



This photographer has been taking pictures of them and giving them their framed photos for ten years now.



Rami Hyun / Photographer

If you're talking about payments, you paid 69 years ago.



He photographed some 2,500 Korean War veterans so far.



In addition to South Korean veterans, he visited more than 200 different cities to find Korean War veterans scattered all over the globe.



Rami Hyun / Photographer

The veterans are in their early or mid 90s, so most of them will be gone in five years. So, I want to keep telling the stories of those who fought for freedom.



The Korean War is called 'a forgotten war' by some for it gained less attention compared to World War II or the Vietnam War.



The Korean War veterans have only one wish – not to be forgotten.



Ryu Jae-sik / Korean War Veteran

With this picture, I want to go hearing that I was a hero of the Korean War.