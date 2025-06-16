Lee’s transition team begins

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Planning Committee, which acts as the transition committee for the Lee Jae-myung government, has officially launched.



It has announced that it will prioritize government reorganization, including boldly distributing powers concentrated in specific ministries.



The Ministry of Economy and Finance and the prosecution are the main targets.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the details.



[Report]



The National Planning Committee, which will prepare the national policy blueprint for the next five years of the Lee Jae-myung government, has been established.



It will effectively serve as a transition committee for a period ranging from two months to as long as 80 days.



Lee Han-joo, the head of the Democratic Research Institute and a policy advisor to the president, will serve as the chairperson, with Jin Seong-jun, the policy chair of the Democratic Party, Kim Yong-beom, the head of the presidential policy office, and Bang Gi-seon, the head of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, serving as vice chairpersons.



A total of 55 committee members will work in seven subcommittees, including those focused on the economy and society.



The National Planning Committee has announced that it will first reorganize the functions of each ministry.



It plans to create a separate task force (TF) to boldly distribute and relocate powers concentrated in specific ministries.



[Jo Seoung-lae/National Planning Committee Spokesperson: "We will focus on organizational restructuring as a top priority to correct inefficient practices and strengthen government capabilities."]



Discussions are underway to transfer the budget formulation function from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, which was criticized by President Lee during his candidacy for acting like a 'king of the government,' to a third agency.



The complete separation of investigation and prosecution within the prosecution service is also expected to be pursued, with strong advocates for prosecution reform, such as Chief Prosecutor Lim Eun-jung and former Superintendent Ryu Sam-young, joining the committee.



The establishment of a 'Ministry of Climate and Energy' and the expansion of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family will also be discussed.



Reforms to the tax system, including inheritance tax, and plans for balanced development will be prepared by a dedicated organization.



[Lee Han-joo/National Planning Committee Chair: "We must do it without mistakes. It is natural that we need to do it quickly. Because the longer we delay, the more mistakes will occur."]



The committee is scheduled to visit the Government Complex Sejong for three days starting the day after tomorrow (6.18) to receive work reports.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



