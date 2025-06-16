News 9

President Lee departs for G7

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung has departed for Canada to attend the G7 summit.

There is also a possibility of holding bilateral meetings with the leaders of the U.S. and Japan.

The presidential office stated that this summit diplomacy aims to lay the groundwork for achieving tangible results in trade issues.

First news, reporter Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung departed for Canada today (6.16) for the G7 summit.

This is his first overseas visit since taking office 12 days ago, and First Lady Kim Hye-kyung accompanied him.

He is scheduled to return on the June 18 after a 1-night, 3-day itinerary.

Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, new Democratic Party floor leader Kim Byung-kee, and Canadian Ambassador to South Korea Tamara Mawhinney saw the presidential couple off.

The presidential office stated that President Lee's participation in the G7 summit will serve as an opportunity to restore stalled summit diplomacy.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "We expect to elevate the status of the Republic of Korea by showcasing the greatness of our people who have overcome martial law and insurrection, as well as the strength of K-democracy to the world."]

Additionally, it emphasized the importance of building rapport with other leaders and laying the groundwork for achieving tangible results in economic and trade issues.

During the summit, schedules are being coordinated for bilateral meetings between President Lee, U.S. President Trump, and Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba.

If the Korea-U.S. summit takes place, there are expectations that it will provide an opportunity to advance the critical issue of tariff negotiations.

However, given the pressing issues at home, such as the supplementary budget preparation, President Lee urged public officials to ensure that national affairs are managed stably and smoothly while he is away.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

