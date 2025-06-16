Lee begins G7 schedule

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



So, our reporter Bang Jun-won is already in Canada where the G7 summit will be held.



Reporter Bang! President Lee's schedule is very tight with a 1-night, 3-day itinerary.



The official schedule starts right after his arrival, correct?



[Reporter]



Yes, President Lee is scheduled to arrive in Calgary on the afternoon of the 16th local time and will immediately hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the invited countries.



In addition to the member countries, leaders from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and Ukraine have also been invited to the G7.



He is also expected to attend the welcome reception and welcome dinner with First Lady Kim Hye-kyung.



Starting the next day, the G7 summit will officially proceed with the theme of 'energy security'.



President Lee plans to speak twice on diversifying energy supply chains and the connection between AI and energy.



[Anchor]



Earlier, it was reported that schedules were being coordinated; have the dates for the Korea-U.S. and Korea-Japan meetings been announced?



[Reporter]



The presidential office is currently coordinating the schedules for the bilateral meetings with the United States and Japan.



However, since there's often significant variability in reaching bilateral agreements at multilateral meetings like the G7 summit, it is wise to be cautious about making definitive statements.



If a Korea-U.S. summit takes place, there will be interest in whether issues like tariffs and defense cost negotiations will be discussed.



However, there may also be messages regarding countering China and calls for our country's participation at the G7 summit.



In this case, President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy will likely be put to the test.



[Anchor]



This year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations and the 80th anniversary of liberation.



If a Korea-Japan summit is held, what kind of messages can we expect?



[Reporter]



Coincidentally, looking at the congratulatory message sent by President Lee for the 60th anniversary event of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations held in Seoul today (June 16), we can make some predictions.



President Lee emphasized the importance of exchanges between the two countries and stated that they should join hands for a better future.



If a Korea-Japan summit is realized, it is expected that the message will focus on achieving future-oriented development based on the trust built over time.



Previously, Akihisa Nagashima, an aide known to be close to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, visited Korea and had a breakfast meeting with National Security Office Director Wi Seong-lak.



The two agreed to discuss ways to develop Korea-Japan relations and to communicate closely moving forward, according to the presidential office.



This has been Bang Jun-won reporting from Alberta for KBS News.



