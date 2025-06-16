74,000 recommendations filed

동영상 고정 취소

The 'National Recommendation System' for public office candidates, including ministers and vice ministers, has closed today, with over 74,000 submissions received as of yesterday.



Presidential Office spokesperson Kang Yu-jung stated that after the submission deadline, candidates will be selected through an objective evaluation process, followed by a strict and transparent verification procedure.



Spokesperson Kang emphasized that the number of recommendations is merely a reference point, and the reasons for the recommendations will be a more important factor in the decision-making process.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!