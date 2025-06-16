74,000 recommendations filed
The 'National Recommendation System' for public office candidates, including ministers and vice ministers, has closed today, with over 74,000 submissions received as of yesterday.
Presidential Office spokesperson Kang Yu-jung stated that after the submission deadline, candidates will be selected through an objective evaluation process, followed by a strict and transparent verification procedure.
Spokesperson Kang emphasized that the number of recommendations is merely a reference point, and the reasons for the recommendations will be a more important factor in the decision-making process.
