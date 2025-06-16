News 9

PPP elects new floor leader

입력 2025.06.16 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Three-term lawmaker Song Eon-seok, who represents Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, has been selected as the new floor leader of the People Power Party.

Floor leader Song announced a policy of change and renewal, as well as a strong stance against the opposition.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.

[Report]

Three-term lawmaker Song Eon-seok has been elected as the new floor leader of the People Power Party, and will lead efforts to recover from the presidential election defeat and counter the opposition.

In a three-way contest against lawmakers Lee Heon-seung and Kim Seong-won, Song secured a majority with 60 out of 106 votes, confirming his election without a runoff.

[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I feel a heavy responsibility, and I will do my best with all my efforts."]

The new floor leader, a former bureaucrat from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, pledged to restore the party's support base as a policy-oriented party.

He emphasized the need for a swift party convention to ensure stable leadership and announced plans to form an innovation committee to discuss reform proposals, including those from emergerncy response committee chair Kim Yong-tae.

[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Change and renewal are necessary, and regressive actions that revert to the past are fundamentally wrong."]

He also declared a strong commitment to fighting against the opposition.

He stated that he would reorganize the standing committees to secure the chairmanship of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To restore parliamentary politics, it is the ruling party that must first make concessions in such matters."]

He urged negotiations on key legislative issues, including the ruling party's expedited commercial law amendment.

[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will consider whether it is desirable for the people and whether it will save the future of our economy."]

It is reported that Song has received support from the former pro-Yoon faction and lawmakers from the Yeongnam region, and securing the momentum to confront the large ruling party through internal party stabilization and factional unity is an immediate challenge.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP elects new floor leader
    • 입력 2025-06-16 23:47:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

Three-term lawmaker Song Eon-seok, who represents Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, has been selected as the new floor leader of the People Power Party.

Floor leader Song announced a policy of change and renewal, as well as a strong stance against the opposition.

Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.

[Report]

Three-term lawmaker Song Eon-seok has been elected as the new floor leader of the People Power Party, and will lead efforts to recover from the presidential election defeat and counter the opposition.

In a three-way contest against lawmakers Lee Heon-seung and Kim Seong-won, Song secured a majority with 60 out of 106 votes, confirming his election without a runoff.

[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I feel a heavy responsibility, and I will do my best with all my efforts."]

The new floor leader, a former bureaucrat from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, pledged to restore the party's support base as a policy-oriented party.

He emphasized the need for a swift party convention to ensure stable leadership and announced plans to form an innovation committee to discuss reform proposals, including those from emergerncy response committee chair Kim Yong-tae.

[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Change and renewal are necessary, and regressive actions that revert to the past are fundamentally wrong."]

He also declared a strong commitment to fighting against the opposition.

He stated that he would reorganize the standing committees to secure the chairmanship of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.

[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To restore parliamentary politics, it is the ruling party that must first make concessions in such matters."]

He urged negotiations on key legislative issues, including the ruling party's expedited commercial law amendment.

[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will consider whether it is desirable for the people and whether it will save the future of our economy."]

It is reported that Song has received support from the former pro-Yoon faction and lawmakers from the Yeongnam region, and securing the momentum to confront the large ruling party through internal party stabilization and factional unity is an immediate challenge.

KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.
김유대
김유대 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, G7 참석차 출국…대통령실 “통상 등 <br>현안성과 토대 마련”

이 대통령, G7 참석차 출국…대통령실 “통상 등 현안성과 토대 마련”
“추경안 19일 국무회의 상정” …‘지급 대상·규모’ 막바지 검토

“추경안 19일 국무회의 상정” …‘지급 대상·규모’ 막바지 검토
국민의힘 송언석 신임 원내대표 선출…“정책 전문 정당·변화 쇄신 필요”

국민의힘 송언석 신임 원내대표 선출…“정책 전문 정당·변화 쇄신 필요”
돈줄 조이기 시동…“대출 자율 관리” 은행에 주문

돈줄 조이기 시동…“대출 자율 관리” 은행에 주문
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.