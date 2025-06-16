PPP elects new floor leader

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Three-term lawmaker Song Eon- seok, who represents Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, has been selected as the new floor leader of the People Power Party .



Floor leader Song announced a policy of change and renewal, as well as a strong stance against the opposition.



Reporter Kim Yu-dae has the story.



[Report]



Three-term lawmaker Song Eon-seok has been elected as the new floor leader of the People Power Party, and will lead efforts to recover from the presidential election defeat and counter the opposition.



In a three-way contest against lawmakers Lee Heon-seung and Kim Seong-won, Song secured a majority with 60 out of 106 votes, confirming his election without a runoff.



[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "I feel a heavy responsibility, and I will do my best with all my efforts."]



The new floor leader, a former bureaucrat from the Ministry of Economy and Finance, pledged to restore the party's support base as a policy-oriented party.



He emphasized the need for a swift party convention to ensure stable leadership and announced plans to form an innovation committee to discuss reform proposals, including those from emergerncy response committee chair Kim Yong-tae.



[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Change and renewal are necessary, and regressive actions that revert to the past are fundamentally wrong."]



He also declared a strong commitment to fighting against the opposition.



He stated that he would reorganize the standing committees to secure the chairmanship of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To restore parliamentary politics, it is the ruling party that must first make concessions in such matters."]



He urged negotiations on key legislative issues, including the ruling party's expedited commercial law amendment.



[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will consider whether it is desirable for the people and whether it will save the future of our economy."]



It is reported that Song has received support from the former pro-Yoon faction and lawmakers from the Yeongnam region, and securing the momentum to confront the large ruling party through internal party stabilization and factional unity is an immediate challenge.



KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.



