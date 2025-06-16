Gov’t moves to tighten loan rules

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the housing prices in Seoul continue to heat up, the government has urgently summoned the major banks.



They have ordered stricter loan assessments to tighten the 'money supply'.



If self-regulation by the banks does not proceed well, more stringent measures are expected.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu reports.



[Report]



The government manages household debt through a 'total loan limit system'.



They set a maximum loan amount at the beginning of the year and regularly check the limits.



At the end of last year, the household debt balance was 1,927 trillion won.



This year, they set a total limit to increase it by 75 trillion won and allocated limits to each financial institution.



[Kwon Dae-young/Secretary General of the Financial Services Commission/Feb.: "We will encourage the financial sector to manage itself. We will strengthen and improve the household credit assessment and management system in the financial sector."]



The Financial Supervisory Service summoned the vice presidents of 18 banks today (June 16).



They checked how much was lent in the first half of the year and whether the limits were exceeded.



Some banks, such as Nonghyup and SC, which exceeded their targets, will undergo on-site inspections.



While the appearance is that of strengthening self-regulation, it is interpreted as pressure to tighten loans.



[Bank Official/Voice Altered: "I heard they asked about managing household loan targets, current status, and plans... We can check how well we are managing at the moment."]



Recently, housing prices and loans in Seoul have been pushing each other up.



As mortgage loans increase, housing prices rise, and buyers are rushing to secure mortgages due to the rising prices.



With demand to secure loans before the implementation of the three-phase DSR next month, loans from the five major banks have increased by over 2 trillion won until last week of this month.



[Shin Yong-sang/Senior Researcher at the Korea Institute of Finance: "It is necessary to guide (advise) on how to distribute loans well over time."]



If banks do not manage loans well on their own, direct measures such as stricter LTV or DSR regulations may be implemented.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



