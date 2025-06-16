News 9

Office cafes busy with lunchflation

[Anchor]

The rising cost of dining out has made even having lunch a significant burden.

As a result, many people are flocking to cafeterias where they can enjoy a variety of foods at affordable prices.

Reporter Baek Sang-hyun has the story.

[Report]

At the Sejong City Hall cafeteria, a long line stretched from the serving area to the outer hallway as lunchtime approached.

With the recent increase in lunch costs, nearly 300 seats began to fill up in less than 10 minutes.

At just 4,000 won per meal, not only city hall employees but also external visitors are increasing in number.

[Choi Hoe-won/Sejong City Public Official: "It's burdensome to eat out, so I naturally find myself using the cafeteria about four times a week."]

At nearby public institutions, employees have even established a system for using the cafeteria due to the influx of staff.

[Kwon Jun-hee/Sejong Education Office Operations Support Officer: "As the number of cafeteria users has increased, we are taking turns eating. We are dividing it by department in 15-minute intervals and eating in three shifts."]

The term 'lunchflation,' which combines lunch and inflation, is supported by statistics.

In the past five years, while the overall consumer price index has risen by 16%, the cost of dining out has increased by 25%.

Among specific items, the price increases for kimbap and hamburgers were the highest at 38% and 37%, respectively, followed by tteokbokki and jjajangmyeon.

Even the relatively light lunch has become a burden.

[Lee Eun-hee/Professor of Consumer Studies at Inha University: "Even if the dining out prices rise by 500 won or 1,000 won, the increase in monthly expenses is significant, so it feels like prices have risen even more."]

The number of office workers carrying lunch boxes again is also on the rise.

However, with the combined effects of rising food costs, labor costs, and high exchange rates, it seems difficult to break the upward trend.

KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.

공지·정정

