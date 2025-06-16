Trump urges Israel, Iran talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump of the United States has urged both Israel and Iran to negotiate, while also leaving open the possibility of direct U.S. mediation.



However, he also stated that sometimes conflicts must occur to reach a resolution.



Reporter Kim Yang-soon has the details on the U.S. stance.



[Report]



President Trump stated that Iran and Israel need to negotiate and will reach an agreement.



However, he believes that while it is time for negotiations, sometimes conflicts must occur first to find a solution.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We'll see what happens but sometimes they have to fight it out. I think there's a good chance there will be a deal."]



This seems to imply a tacit approval of further Israeli attacks, as Trump avoided answering when asked if he had demanded that Israel stop its airstrikes on Iran.



On the other hand, he emphasized unwavering support for Israel regarding Iran's retaliation.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "(Will the U.S. continue to support Israel in its defenses?) We do, yeah."]



President Trump also mentioned that many calls and meetings are currently taking place, leaving open the possibility of U.S. intervention through direct mediation.



However, he clarified that it is not the right time for that yet.



While expressing the need for negotiations and the willingness for U.S. mediation, it appears that he is waiting for Iran, which has suffered strikes on its nuclear facilities, to present new concessions.



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, also called for resolving issues through the resumption of nuclear negotiations, while stating that Iran is the source of regional instability and that Israel has the right to defend itself.



This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!