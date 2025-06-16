Israel strikes after Iran’s attack

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Israel and Iran continue their tit-for-tat exchanges, leading to escalating retaliations.



Israel, which has seized air superiority, is conducting precision airstrikes across Iran, while Iran is responding by launching a barrage of ballistic missiles.



Our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai reports.



[Report]



Iranian missiles have penetrated Israel's air defense system and struck the industrial city of Haifa.



A power plant near the port was engulfed in flames, and fires broke out in various locations.



The major city of Tel Aviv was also attacked, resulting in the destruction of several residential buildings, and the nearby U.S. consulate sustained some damage.



[Dean Elsdunne/Israeli Police Spokesperson: "This is the result of the latest barrage of rockets fired at residential communities by Iran."]



Today alone, there have been 11 fatalities in Israel.



Casualties are increasing due to Iran's retaliatory attacks.



[Reza Sayyad/Iranian Military Spokesperson: "Leave the occupied territory (Israel). Soon, that land will become a place where you can no longer live."]



Israel, having secured control of the skies, has conducted precision strikes on Iranian military facilities.



They targeted missile launch sites in central Iran to thwart Iranian counterattacks and bombed the command center of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.



Additionally, they destroyed an aerial refueling aircraft located at an airport in eastern Iran, flying 2,400 km to do so.



In the Iranian capital Tehran, sewage and water pipes have burst, likely as a result of the precision strikes.



The relentless bombings have caused a long line of vehicles leaving the capital Tehran to fill the roads overnight.



[Benjamin Netanyahu/Israeli Prime Minister: "Tehran is burning. However, we did not target civilians; rather, we warned them to evacuate."]



In Iran, the death toll from this conflict has been reported to exceed 220.



[Anchor]



▲ Netanyahu Justifies Preemptive Strikes: "The Iranian Regime Could Be Overthrown" ▲



Well, let's connect with correspondent Kim Gae-hyung right away.



Kim, it seems neither Iran nor Israel has any intention of stopping first.



[Reporter]



Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu gave an interview to Fox News, stating that the goal of the current attacks is to eliminate Iran's 'nuclear and ballistic missile' threats.



This implies that they will continue their attacks until they eliminate the nuclear and ballistic missile threats posed by Iran.



Netanyahu also mentioned that the Iranian regime is very weak, suggesting that the impact of this military operation could lead to a regime change.



This has led to interpretations that he is considering the collapse of the Iranian Khamenei regime.



Looking at Israel's recent attack patterns, they are not limited to nuclear facilities and military infrastructure but are expanding to industrial facilities such as energy and ports, as well as urban facilities.



There are speculations that this may be an attempt to incite discontent among the Iranian people to induce regime collapse.



In response, Iran also appears unwilling to engage in dialogue with Israel.



Iran has communicated to neighboring countries, such as Qatar and Oman, that they will not negotiate while under attack.



[Anchor]



With the number of casualties increasing, our expatriates are also worried.



Is it possible to evacuate now?



[Reporter]



There are about 500 of our expatriates in Israel and around 100 in Iran.



Both sides have closed their airspace, making it difficult to leave by flight. In Israel, 25 expatriates evacuated to nearby Jordan by land today.



This has been reported from Dubai.



