News 9

Sookmyung opens path to revoke degree

입력 2025.06.16 (23:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Sookmyung Women's University, which concluded that Kim Keon-hee's master's thesis was plagiarized, changed its academic regulations today (6.16).

They created a rule that allows for the retroactive cancellation of Kim's master's degree, which is over 20 years old.

This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

The master's thesis submitted by Kim Keon-hee in 1999.

Sookmyung Women's University concluded that the thesis was plagiarized last February, but the cancellation of the degree was not immediately carried out.

This was because there were no regulations stating whether the rules regarding degree cancellation could be applied retroactively to degrees awarded before the enforcement date of the regulations in 2015.

As the controversy continued, Sookmyung Women's University held a university council meeting and amended the academic regulations.

The amendment specifies that degrees awarded before the enforcement date of the regulations can be canceled in cases of "serious and clear misconduct that significantly undermines ethics."

This opens the possibility of canceling Kim's degree, but some procedures are still pending.

First, the Research Ethics Integrity Committee must decide whether to apply the amended regulations to Kim Keon-hee's case.

After that, it will be reported to the president and forwarded to the Graduate School Committee for a final decision.

As the meeting date for the Research Ethics Integrity Committee has not been set, it is expected to take more time before a final decision is made.

If the master's degree is canceled, Kim's doctoral degree from Kookmin University could also be subject to cancellation.

[Kim Yong-seok/President of the University Policy Association: "Article 11 of Kookmin University's regulations states that the qualification for admission to the doctoral program is to have obtained a master's degree. Therefore, Kim Keon-hee's doctoral degree, which has become void, should also be canceled immediately."]

Kookmin University has stated that it has completed legal consultation regarding the cancellation of the degree.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sookmyung opens path to revoke degree
    • 입력 2025-06-16 23:47:45
    News 9
[Anchor]

Sookmyung Women's University, which concluded that Kim Keon-hee's master's thesis was plagiarized, changed its academic regulations today (6.16).

They created a rule that allows for the retroactive cancellation of Kim's master's degree, which is over 20 years old.

This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

The master's thesis submitted by Kim Keon-hee in 1999.

Sookmyung Women's University concluded that the thesis was plagiarized last February, but the cancellation of the degree was not immediately carried out.

This was because there were no regulations stating whether the rules regarding degree cancellation could be applied retroactively to degrees awarded before the enforcement date of the regulations in 2015.

As the controversy continued, Sookmyung Women's University held a university council meeting and amended the academic regulations.

The amendment specifies that degrees awarded before the enforcement date of the regulations can be canceled in cases of "serious and clear misconduct that significantly undermines ethics."

This opens the possibility of canceling Kim's degree, but some procedures are still pending.

First, the Research Ethics Integrity Committee must decide whether to apply the amended regulations to Kim Keon-hee's case.

After that, it will be reported to the president and forwarded to the Graduate School Committee for a final decision.

As the meeting date for the Research Ethics Integrity Committee has not been set, it is expected to take more time before a final decision is made.

If the master's degree is canceled, Kim's doctoral degree from Kookmin University could also be subject to cancellation.

[Kim Yong-seok/President of the University Policy Association: "Article 11 of Kookmin University's regulations states that the qualification for admission to the doctoral program is to have obtained a master's degree. Therefore, Kim Keon-hee's doctoral degree, which has become void, should also be canceled immediately."]

Kookmin University has stated that it has completed legal consultation regarding the cancellation of the degree.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, G7 참석차 출국…대통령실 “통상 등 <br>현안성과 토대 마련”

이 대통령, G7 참석차 출국…대통령실 “통상 등 현안성과 토대 마련”
“추경안 19일 국무회의 상정” …‘지급 대상·규모’ 막바지 검토

“추경안 19일 국무회의 상정” …‘지급 대상·규모’ 막바지 검토
국민의힘 송언석 신임 원내대표 선출…“정책 전문 정당·변화 쇄신 필요”

국민의힘 송언석 신임 원내대표 선출…“정책 전문 정당·변화 쇄신 필요”
돈줄 조이기 시동…“대출 자율 관리” 은행에 주문

돈줄 조이기 시동…“대출 자율 관리” 은행에 주문
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.