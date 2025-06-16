Sookmyung opens path to revoke degree

동영상 고정 취소

Sookmyung Women's University, which concluded that Kim Keon-hee's master's thesis was plagiarized, changed its academic regulations today (6.16).



They created a rule that allows for the retroactive cancellation of Kim's master's degree, which is over 20 years old.



This is a report by Choi Hye-rim.



[Report]



The master's thesis submitted by Kim Keon-hee in 1999.



Sookmyung Women's University concluded that the thesis was plagiarized last February, but the cancellation of the degree was not immediately carried out.



This was because there were no regulations stating whether the rules regarding degree cancellation could be applied retroactively to degrees awarded before the enforcement date of the regulations in 2015.



As the controversy continued, Sookmyung Women's University held a university council meeting and amended the academic regulations.



The amendment specifies that degrees awarded before the enforcement date of the regulations can be canceled in cases of "serious and clear misconduct that significantly undermines ethics."



This opens the possibility of canceling Kim's degree, but some procedures are still pending.



First, the Research Ethics Integrity Committee must decide whether to apply the amended regulations to Kim Keon-hee's case.



After that, it will be reported to the president and forwarded to the Graduate School Committee for a final decision.



As the meeting date for the Research Ethics Integrity Committee has not been set, it is expected to take more time before a final decision is made.



If the master's degree is canceled, Kim's doctoral degree from Kookmin University could also be subject to cancellation.



[Kim Yong-seok/President of the University Policy Association: "Article 11 of Kookmin University's regulations states that the qualification for admission to the doctoral program is to have obtained a master's degree. Therefore, Kim Keon-hee's doctoral degree, which has become void, should also be canceled immediately."]



Kookmin University has stated that it has completed legal consultation regarding the cancellation of the degree.



This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.



