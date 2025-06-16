Rainy season raises sinkhole risk

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the rainy season begins in the Jeju region, there are concerns not only about flooding damage but also about ground subsidence incidents.



More than half of the annual ground subsidence incidents occur during the summer, including the rainy season, raising concerns for this year as well.



This is reporter Kim Min-kyung.



[Report]



A hole suddenly appeared on an intact road, and a passing vehicle fell in without a chance to avoid it.



In March, a major ground subsidence incident caused most of the road to collapse, resulting in fatalities.



When do these ground subsidence incidents occur most frequently?



An analysis of monthly incident counts over the past five years shows that they begin to surge from June, when the rainy season starts, peaking in August.



More than half of the incidents in a year are concentrated in the summer.



Ground subsidence occurs when soil underground is washed away by rainwater, creating empty spaces that cause the ground to sink.



This is analyzed to be closely related to the prolonged heavy showers of the rainy season.



[Heo Chun-geun/Director of Underground Safety Management at the Authority of Land & Infrastructure Safety: "During the rainy season, a lot of rainwater seeps into the ground, changing the pressure of the soil covering the water pipes, which can lead to pipe damage. As soil is washed away by this water, conditions become favorable for ground subsidence."]



With the rainy season already starting from the Jeju region and forecasts indicating that the expected rainfall in June will be higher than average, the situation is concerning.



In particular, if the backfilling after underground construction was poor or the excavation work was substandard, the risk of ground subsidence increases.



[Jeong Chang-sam/Professor of Smart Construction Disaster Prevention at Induk University: "In cases of poor underground construction, it can lead to deep ground subsidence with significant human casualties. We need to continuously monitor areas around construction sites that have weak backfilling and have not been verified."]



To prevent ground subsidence damage, it is essential to pay close attention to warning signs.



If a previously flat road suddenly becomes uneven or if the road is wet on a clear day, you should immediately leave the area and report it to the local government.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!