Kim Keon-hee probe gains pace

The prosecution has captured evidence that Kim Keon-hee's secretary exchanged a Chanel bag received from the fortune teller Geonjin Beopsa with other bags and shoes.



The shoes must fit the owner's foot size perfectly.



Therefore, the prosecution is paying attention to these shoes.



Meanwhile, Mrs. Kim was hospitalized today (June 16).



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports.



[Report]



Geonjin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae received two Chanel bags from a former executive of the Unification Church under the pretext of being a 'gift for Kim Keon-hee.'



It has already been reported that Yu Kyung-ok, Mrs. Kim's secretary, received these bags from Jeon and exchanged them for other bags.



However, it has now been revealed that the items exchanged included not only bags but also shoes, which the prosecution has captured.



In April 2022, Yu visited a Chanel store and added 800,000 won to the bag received from Jeon to exchange it for a bag and shoes.



In July of the same year, she accompanied the wife of the CEO of 21-gram company to a Chanel store and paid an additional 2 million won to exchange one bag for two.



The prosecution, having confirmed these circumstances, is focusing on whether the exchanged items were delivered to Mrs. Kim.



It is known that the prosecution is particularly paying attention to the shoes.



If the size of the exchanged shoes matches Mrs. Kim's usual size, it could serve as circumstantial evidence that she was involved in the case.



However, both Yu and Jeon have stated that they did not deliver the bags and shoes to Mrs. Kim, so the key issue is whether the prosecution can secure the items in question.



The 'Kim Keon-hee Special Investigation' is also picking up speed.



Special Prosecutor Min Jung-ki recommended eight candidates for special prosecutor to the presidential office just three days after his appointment.



[Min Jung-ki/Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor: "Since we need to complete the investigation in a short period, we considered the investigative capabilities."]



As the prosecution and the special investigation both accelerate, it has been reported that Mrs. Kim was hospitalized at Asan Medical Center in Seoul due to a worsening of her chronic illness today.



This is Jeong Hae-joo from KBS News.



