Ballot mix-up confirmed

[Anchor]



Recently, during early voting for the presidential election, a controversy arose when a voter reported finding a ballot that had already been marked inside the return envelope they received.



The Election Commission suspected it might be a hoax and referred the case to the police for investigation.



However, recent police investigations have revealed that there was a mistake made by the election staff.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the details.



[Report]



The election staff treated the already marked ballot as a spoiled ballot.



On the second day of early voting for the last presidential election, a woman in her 30s, referred to as A, found a ballot marked for a specific candidate in the new return envelope she received.



The envelope should have been empty.



On the day of the incident, the Election Commission stated that it was suspected to be a hoax and referred the case to the police.



However, recent police investigations have confirmed that there were statements suggesting mismanagement by the Election Commission rather than a hoax by the voter.



Before A reported the incident, they secured a statement from another voter, B, indicating that they had received two return envelopes.



The election staff had given B two return envelopes, and B later discovered that they had put one of the envelopes containing their marked ballot into the ballot box and returned the other.



It is presumed that the envelope containing B's marked ballot was delivered to A through the election staff, not the ballot box.



In fact, B's return envelope that was in the ballot box was empty.



B reportedly stated to the police that they did not know how the empty envelope ended up in the ballot box.



The police are analyzing the call records of the voters involved before and after the incident and are also awaiting the results of DNA analysis from the National Forensic Service regarding the ballots.



Additionally, they are verifying whether there were any issues with the Election Commission's handling of the case.



The Election Commission stated it would announce its position once the police’s final investigation results are released.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye reporting.



