Brush cutter sparked fatal fire

입력 2025.06.16 (23:55)

[Anchor]

The cause of the 'Sancheong·Hadong wildfire' in Gyeongnam, which caused significant loss of life and property in March, has been confirmed to be sparks from a brush cutter.

The police have sent the 70-year-old farm owner, who was conducting weeding work at the time, to the prosecution on charges of violating the Forest Protection Act without detention.

This is Lee Hyung-kwan reporting.

[Report]

The Sancheong·Hadong wildfire burned over 3,300 hectares of forest and resulted in 14 casualties.

The wildfire, which lasted for ten days, turned the homes of many into ashes.

[On-site worker during the wildfire/Voice altered: "In just 2 to 3 seconds, the entire mountain became a sea of fire. I discovered the fire the moment I stood up to prepare for work after taking a break…."]

After nearly three months of investigation, the police revealed that sparks from the brush cutter ignited dry grass, causing the fire to spread.

The 70-year-old farm owner, who was weeding at the time, has been sent to the prosecution on charges of causing the wildfire through negligence.

It has also been revealed that this farm owner did not actively respond to the early firefighting efforts after the fire broke out.

While wildfires caused by brush cutter sparks are not common, they can lead to large-scale wildfires once they occur.

For this reason, it is advised to avoid using equipment that produces sparks, like brush cutters, during dry conditions or strong winds.

Before starting work, it is also necessary to clear dry grass or leaves and sprinkle water around the area.

So far this year, there have been six wildfires nationwide caused by brush cutters.

[Keum Si-hoon/Director of Wildfire Prevention Division, Korea Forest Service: "There is a very high risk of wildfires spreading due to sparks generated when the brush cutter's blade hits a rock. (Please) prepare firefighting tools in advance before starting work…."]

The police are conducting additional investigations regarding nine public officials who were injured or died during the firefighting process in Gyeongnam.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan reporting.

