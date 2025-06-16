New testimony in Yoon’s trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first trial on former President Yoon Suk Yeol's charges of insurrection has been held s ince the appointment of three special prosecutors .



During the emergency martial law, there was testimony that former President Yoon said that at least a thousand soldiers should have been sent to the National Assembly.



Although the court made a decision for the conditional release of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, he has expressed his intention to appeal.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



The martial law troops that were deployed to the National Assembly during the 12.3 emergency martial law.



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has claimed that he only sent a minimal number of troops to maintain order.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President/Feb. 25/Final Statement in Impeachment Trial: "By deploying a minimal number of troops without operational readiness, the military's mission was clearly limited to security and order maintenance."]



However, there has been court testimony that former President Yoon stated that more troops should have been sent after the National Assembly passed the motion to lift martial law.



Former military advisor Kim Cheol-jin, who accompanied former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, testified that former President Yoon visited the decision support room in the Defense Ministry's combat control center at that time.



The prosecutor asked whether Yoon responded , "See, that's insufficient. You should have sent a thousand," after asking how many troops were sent to the National Assembly, and former Minister Kim said about 500, former advisor Kim replied, "I have heard that."



Former President Yoon, who attended the trial held after the appointment of the 'three special prosecutors,' did not answer related questions.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/Former President: "(Do you deny the testimony that you said a thousand soldiers should have been sent?) (If the special prosecutor summons you, will you comply?) Can you step a little to the side?"]



Meanwhile, the court has decided on the conditional release of former Minister Kim ahead of the expiration of his six-month detention period on the 26th.



The conditions include a bail of 100 million won and a prohibition on meeting or contacting related parties in the criminal trial.



Former Minister Kim's side has claimed that this is a means to illegally extend his detention and has filed an appeal and a request for a stay of execution with the court.



This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.



