Bae Dong-hyun runs for IPC chief

Bae Dong-hyun, chairman of the BDH Foundation, is running for president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), becoming the first Korean to do so.



The Korea Paralympic Committee announced this morning that it has officially submitted Bae's application as the Korean candidate for IPC president.



Bae previously served as head of the national delegation for both the PyeongChang and Paris Paralympics and has contributed to the development of disability sports through the establishment of the BDH Foundation.



The IPC, which oversees the Paralympics alongside the IOC as a key global sports organization, will elect its next president at the General Assembly in Seoul this September.



