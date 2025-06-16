Bae Dong-hyun runs for IPC chief
입력 2025.06.16 (23:55) 수정 2025.06.16 (23:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Bae Dong-hyun, chairman of the BDH Foundation, is running for president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), becoming the first Korean to do so.
The Korea Paralympic Committee announced this morning that it has officially submitted Bae's application as the Korean candidate for IPC president.
Bae previously served as head of the national delegation for both the PyeongChang and Paris Paralympics and has contributed to the development of disability sports through the establishment of the BDH Foundation.
The IPC, which oversees the Paralympics alongside the IOC as a key global sports organization, will elect its next president at the General Assembly in Seoul this September.
The Korea Paralympic Committee announced this morning that it has officially submitted Bae's application as the Korean candidate for IPC president.
Bae previously served as head of the national delegation for both the PyeongChang and Paris Paralympics and has contributed to the development of disability sports through the establishment of the BDH Foundation.
The IPC, which oversees the Paralympics alongside the IOC as a key global sports organization, will elect its next president at the General Assembly in Seoul this September.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Bae Dong-hyun runs for IPC chief
-
- 입력 2025-06-16 23:55:39
- 수정2025-06-16 23:56:08
Bae Dong-hyun, chairman of the BDH Foundation, is running for president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), becoming the first Korean to do so.
The Korea Paralympic Committee announced this morning that it has officially submitted Bae's application as the Korean candidate for IPC president.
Bae previously served as head of the national delegation for both the PyeongChang and Paris Paralympics and has contributed to the development of disability sports through the establishment of the BDH Foundation.
The IPC, which oversees the Paralympics alongside the IOC as a key global sports organization, will elect its next president at the General Assembly in Seoul this September.
The Korea Paralympic Committee announced this morning that it has officially submitted Bae's application as the Korean candidate for IPC president.
Bae previously served as head of the national delegation for both the PyeongChang and Paris Paralympics and has contributed to the development of disability sports through the establishment of the BDH Foundation.
The IPC, which oversees the Paralympics alongside the IOC as a key global sports organization, will elect its next president at the General Assembly in Seoul this September.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.