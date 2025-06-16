News 9

GPR exploration map released

[Anchor]

As concerns about ground subsidence spread, the Seoul city government has released exploration maps using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) equipment.

While it is possible to check the locations where empty holes have been found, there are criticisms that this is insufficient to alleviate public anxiety.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has investigated the reasons.

[Report]

Six days after the Sin-Ansan Line collapse, a worker in his 50s was found dead.

For residents near the Sin-Ansan Line construction area, the ground subsidence incident does not feel like someone else's problem.

[Yoon Hee-woon/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "Every time an accident occurs, I wonder if my neighborhood in Daerim-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu will sink."]

In response, the Seoul city government has conducted GPR inspections over a total length of 350 km from January to last month.

The city also conducted GPR inspections around the Sin-Ansan Line construction site.

A total of 32 underground empty holes were discovered in this area.

So far, a total of 63 empty holes have been found throughout Seoul.

Most of these are small holes, approximately 1 meter in width, length, and depth.

The city has created and released a GPR exploration map on the Seoul Safe Nuri website.

Sections where empty holes have been found are marked with purple lines, while sections without holes are marked with blue lines.

By clicking the mouse, detailed locations of the discovered empty holes can be viewed, but there are clear limitations in alleviating citizens' anxiety.

This is because GPR inspections can only detect up to a depth of 2 meters underground.

[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: "I view the release positively, but GPR exploration reports have already been made public, and GPR inspections ultimately have depth limitations."]

In fact, in the area of ground subsidence in Gangdong-gu, no abnormalities were found in previous GPR inspections.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

공지·정정

