News 9

Lee Kang-in scores in Club World Cup

입력 2025.06.16 (23:58) 수정 2025.06.16 (23:59)

[Anchor]

The FIFA Club World Cup, which awards over 100 billion won to the winning team, has officially started its group stage today.

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain successfully scored a penalty kick in the first match, becoming the first Korean player to score in the Club World Cup.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.

[Report]

The Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, USA, was filled with an incredible crowd of over 80,000 people to see the European champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

True to their reputation as the team that lifted the big ear trophy, Paris Saint-Germain showcased their superior skills.

Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring with a long-range left-footed shot, and Vitinha added a second goal, successfully taking the initiative.

Paris dominated Atletico Madrid throughout the match, and with a late goal from Mayulu in the second half, they effectively sealed the victory, while Lee Kang-in, who was substituted in, also got to taste a goal.

Replacing the designated kicker Vitinha, Lee Kang-in scored the final goal with a perfectly executed penalty kick that completely deceived the opposing goalkeeper, concluding the match with a 4-0 victory.

After wearing the Paris uniform and scoring for the first time in seven months, Lee Kang-in became the first Korean player to score in the Club World Cup.

Although they won the first match happily, coach Enrique expressed dissatisfaction with the reality of playing at noon when temperatures exceed 30 degrees, considering the European time difference.

[Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Coach: "It was really hot so it was hard. Still, I'm happy to win, and we will continue this good momentum."]

Bayern Munich, missing Kim Min-jae due to injury, achieved a massive victory by scoring 10 goals against the amateur team Auckland City from New Zealand.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

공지·정정

