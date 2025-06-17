Lee Jung-hoo triples as Ohtani returns
입력 2025.06.17 (00:07) 수정 2025.06.17 (00:07)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco hit a refreshing triple against his close friend Kim Hye-seong's team, the LA Dodgers.
Kim Hye-seong did not participate, while Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will resume his dual role starting tomorrow.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.
[Report]
In the 4th inning, with runners on first and second and San Francisco trailing by one run, Lee Jung-hoo hit a sharp ball down the right field line.
The right fielder rushed to catch it near the wall and threw it in, but while both runners crossed home plate, Lee Jung-hoo dashed all the way to third base.
[Local broadcast comment: "With Lee Jung-hoo's triple, known as 'The Grandson of the Wind,' San Francisco successfully takes a 3-2 lead!"]
This is Lee Jung-hoo's fifth triple of the season!
The ball was measured at a speed of 103.5 miles per hour, approximately 167 km/h, making it a bullet-like hit.
Although his close friend Kim Hye-seong did not play, LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani made his presence felt.
The Dodgers opened the scoring in the 5th inning with Ohtani's hit, and they achieved a comeback victory with a three-run homer from Pages.
Ohtani, who hit five hits including two home runs over two days, led the Dodgers to victory in the first and second place showdown against San Francisco, and he will finally return to the mound tomorrow.
After undergoing elbow surgery, Ohtani temporarily suspended his dual role after the 2023 season and is set to make his first start in 663 days against San Diego.
[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I'm used to playing both ways, so I'm not particularly worried about anything else."]
Attention is focused on whether Ohtani, who once dominated Major League Baseball with fastballs exceeding 160 km/h and sharp sweepers, can successfully return as a pitcher.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco hit a refreshing triple against his close friend Kim Hye-seong's team, the LA Dodgers.
Kim Hye-seong did not participate, while Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will resume his dual role starting tomorrow.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.
[Report]
In the 4th inning, with runners on first and second and San Francisco trailing by one run, Lee Jung-hoo hit a sharp ball down the right field line.
The right fielder rushed to catch it near the wall and threw it in, but while both runners crossed home plate, Lee Jung-hoo dashed all the way to third base.
[Local broadcast comment: "With Lee Jung-hoo's triple, known as 'The Grandson of the Wind,' San Francisco successfully takes a 3-2 lead!"]
This is Lee Jung-hoo's fifth triple of the season!
The ball was measured at a speed of 103.5 miles per hour, approximately 167 km/h, making it a bullet-like hit.
Although his close friend Kim Hye-seong did not play, LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani made his presence felt.
The Dodgers opened the scoring in the 5th inning with Ohtani's hit, and they achieved a comeback victory with a three-run homer from Pages.
Ohtani, who hit five hits including two home runs over two days, led the Dodgers to victory in the first and second place showdown against San Francisco, and he will finally return to the mound tomorrow.
After undergoing elbow surgery, Ohtani temporarily suspended his dual role after the 2023 season and is set to make his first start in 663 days against San Diego.
[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I'm used to playing both ways, so I'm not particularly worried about anything else."]
Attention is focused on whether Ohtani, who once dominated Major League Baseball with fastballs exceeding 160 km/h and sharp sweepers, can successfully return as a pitcher.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Jung-hoo triples as Ohtani returns
-
- 입력 2025-06-17 00:07:06
- 수정2025-06-17 00:07:24
[Anchor]
Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco hit a refreshing triple against his close friend Kim Hye-seong's team, the LA Dodgers.
Kim Hye-seong did not participate, while Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will resume his dual role starting tomorrow.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.
[Report]
In the 4th inning, with runners on first and second and San Francisco trailing by one run, Lee Jung-hoo hit a sharp ball down the right field line.
The right fielder rushed to catch it near the wall and threw it in, but while both runners crossed home plate, Lee Jung-hoo dashed all the way to third base.
[Local broadcast comment: "With Lee Jung-hoo's triple, known as 'The Grandson of the Wind,' San Francisco successfully takes a 3-2 lead!"]
This is Lee Jung-hoo's fifth triple of the season!
The ball was measured at a speed of 103.5 miles per hour, approximately 167 km/h, making it a bullet-like hit.
Although his close friend Kim Hye-seong did not play, LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani made his presence felt.
The Dodgers opened the scoring in the 5th inning with Ohtani's hit, and they achieved a comeback victory with a three-run homer from Pages.
Ohtani, who hit five hits including two home runs over two days, led the Dodgers to victory in the first and second place showdown against San Francisco, and he will finally return to the mound tomorrow.
After undergoing elbow surgery, Ohtani temporarily suspended his dual role after the 2023 season and is set to make his first start in 663 days against San Diego.
[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I'm used to playing both ways, so I'm not particularly worried about anything else."]
Attention is focused on whether Ohtani, who once dominated Major League Baseball with fastballs exceeding 160 km/h and sharp sweepers, can successfully return as a pitcher.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco hit a refreshing triple against his close friend Kim Hye-seong's team, the LA Dodgers.
Kim Hye-seong did not participate, while Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will resume his dual role starting tomorrow.
Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.
[Report]
In the 4th inning, with runners on first and second and San Francisco trailing by one run, Lee Jung-hoo hit a sharp ball down the right field line.
The right fielder rushed to catch it near the wall and threw it in, but while both runners crossed home plate, Lee Jung-hoo dashed all the way to third base.
[Local broadcast comment: "With Lee Jung-hoo's triple, known as 'The Grandson of the Wind,' San Francisco successfully takes a 3-2 lead!"]
This is Lee Jung-hoo's fifth triple of the season!
The ball was measured at a speed of 103.5 miles per hour, approximately 167 km/h, making it a bullet-like hit.
Although his close friend Kim Hye-seong did not play, LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani made his presence felt.
The Dodgers opened the scoring in the 5th inning with Ohtani's hit, and they achieved a comeback victory with a three-run homer from Pages.
Ohtani, who hit five hits including two home runs over two days, led the Dodgers to victory in the first and second place showdown against San Francisco, and he will finally return to the mound tomorrow.
After undergoing elbow surgery, Ohtani temporarily suspended his dual role after the 2023 season and is set to make his first start in 663 days against San Diego.
[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I'm used to playing both ways, so I'm not particularly worried about anything else."]
Attention is focused on whether Ohtani, who once dominated Major League Baseball with fastballs exceeding 160 km/h and sharp sweepers, can successfully return as a pitcher.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
-
-
하무림 기자 hagosu@kbs.co.kr하무림 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.