News 9

Lee Jung-hoo triples as Ohtani returns

입력 2025.06.17 (00:07) 수정 2025.06.17 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco hit a refreshing triple against his close friend Kim Hye-seong's team, the LA Dodgers.

Kim Hye-seong did not participate, while Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will resume his dual role starting tomorrow.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

In the 4th inning, with runners on first and second and San Francisco trailing by one run, Lee Jung-hoo hit a sharp ball down the right field line.

The right fielder rushed to catch it near the wall and threw it in, but while both runners crossed home plate, Lee Jung-hoo dashed all the way to third base.

[Local broadcast comment: "With Lee Jung-hoo's triple, known as 'The Grandson of the Wind,' San Francisco successfully takes a 3-2 lead!"]

This is Lee Jung-hoo's fifth triple of the season!

The ball was measured at a speed of 103.5 miles per hour, approximately 167 km/h, making it a bullet-like hit.

Although his close friend Kim Hye-seong did not play, LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani made his presence felt.

The Dodgers opened the scoring in the 5th inning with Ohtani's hit, and they achieved a comeback victory with a three-run homer from Pages.

Ohtani, who hit five hits including two home runs over two days, led the Dodgers to victory in the first and second place showdown against San Francisco, and he will finally return to the mound tomorrow.

After undergoing elbow surgery, Ohtani temporarily suspended his dual role after the 2023 season and is set to make his first start in 663 days against San Diego.

[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I'm used to playing both ways, so I'm not particularly worried about anything else."]

Attention is focused on whether Ohtani, who once dominated Major League Baseball with fastballs exceeding 160 km/h and sharp sweepers, can successfully return as a pitcher.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jung-hoo triples as Ohtani returns
    • 입력 2025-06-17 00:07:06
    • 수정2025-06-17 00:07:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco hit a refreshing triple against his close friend Kim Hye-seong's team, the LA Dodgers.

Kim Hye-seong did not participate, while Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will resume his dual role starting tomorrow.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

In the 4th inning, with runners on first and second and San Francisco trailing by one run, Lee Jung-hoo hit a sharp ball down the right field line.

The right fielder rushed to catch it near the wall and threw it in, but while both runners crossed home plate, Lee Jung-hoo dashed all the way to third base.

[Local broadcast comment: "With Lee Jung-hoo's triple, known as 'The Grandson of the Wind,' San Francisco successfully takes a 3-2 lead!"]

This is Lee Jung-hoo's fifth triple of the season!

The ball was measured at a speed of 103.5 miles per hour, approximately 167 km/h, making it a bullet-like hit.

Although his close friend Kim Hye-seong did not play, LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani made his presence felt.

The Dodgers opened the scoring in the 5th inning with Ohtani's hit, and they achieved a comeback victory with a three-run homer from Pages.

Ohtani, who hit five hits including two home runs over two days, led the Dodgers to victory in the first and second place showdown against San Francisco, and he will finally return to the mound tomorrow.

After undergoing elbow surgery, Ohtani temporarily suspended his dual role after the 2023 season and is set to make his first start in 663 days against San Diego.

[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I'm used to playing both ways, so I'm not particularly worried about anything else."]

Attention is focused on whether Ohtani, who once dominated Major League Baseball with fastballs exceeding 160 km/h and sharp sweepers, can successfully return as a pitcher.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, G7 참석차 출국…대통령실 “통상 등 <br>현안성과 토대 마련”

이 대통령, G7 참석차 출국…대통령실 “통상 등 현안성과 토대 마련”
“추경안 19일 국무회의 상정” …‘지급 대상·규모’ 막바지 검토

“추경안 19일 국무회의 상정” …‘지급 대상·규모’ 막바지 검토
국민의힘 송언석 신임 원내대표 선출…“정책 전문 정당·변화 쇄신 필요”

국민의힘 송언석 신임 원내대표 선출…“정책 전문 정당·변화 쇄신 필요”
돈줄 조이기 시동…“대출 자율 관리” 은행에 주문

돈줄 조이기 시동…“대출 자율 관리” 은행에 주문
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.