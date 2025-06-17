Lee Jung-hoo triples as Ohtani returns

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco hit a refreshing triple against his close friend Kim Hye-seong's team, the LA Dodgers.



Kim Hye-seong did not participate, while Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will resume his dual role starting tomorrow.



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



In the 4th inning, with runners on first and second and San Francisco trailing by one run, Lee Jung-hoo hit a sharp ball down the right field line.



The right fielder rushed to catch it near the wall and threw it in, but while both runners crossed home plate, Lee Jung-hoo dashed all the way to third base.



[Local broadcast comment: "With Lee Jung-hoo's triple, known as 'The Grandson of the Wind,' San Francisco successfully takes a 3-2 lead!"]



This is Lee Jung-hoo's fifth triple of the season!



The ball was measured at a speed of 103.5 miles per hour, approximately 167 km/h, making it a bullet-like hit.



Although his close friend Kim Hye-seong did not play, LA Dodgers superstar Ohtani made his presence felt.



The Dodgers opened the scoring in the 5th inning with Ohtani's hit, and they achieved a comeback victory with a three-run homer from Pages.



Ohtani, who hit five hits including two home runs over two days, led the Dodgers to victory in the first and second place showdown against San Francisco, and he will finally return to the mound tomorrow.



After undergoing elbow surgery, Ohtani temporarily suspended his dual role after the 2023 season and is set to make his first start in 663 days against San Diego.



[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I'm used to playing both ways, so I'm not particularly worried about anything else."]



Attention is focused on whether Ohtani, who once dominated Major League Baseball with fastballs exceeding 160 km/h and sharp sweepers, can successfully return as a pitcher.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



