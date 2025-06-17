News 9

Rhee Park School linked to 57 schools

[Anchor]

It has been revealed that over 40 instructors related to the conservative educational organization 'Rhee Park School' have been conducting classes at 57 elementary schools nationwide.

About 30 instructors are still teaching classes.

However, the Ministry of Education stated that no issues regarding neutrality violations have been confirmed so far.

This is a report by Lee Soo-min.

[Report]

The conservative educational organization Rhee Park School is under police investigation for allegedly manipulating comments on presidential election-related articles and supplying the Neulbom School program.

[Oh Seok-hwan/Deputy Minister of Education/June 11: "In the first semester of 2025, it was supplied to 10 schools in the Seoul area, with 11 instructors dispatched...."]

As a result of a comprehensive survey conducted by the Ministry of Education with 17 provincial and metropolitan education offices, it has been confirmed that 43 instructors related to Rhee Park School have been active in 57 elementary schools across the country over the past four years.

Daejeon had the highest number with 17 instructors in 20 schools, and classes were conducted in schools across Seoul, Gyeonggi, Incheon, Busan, and other regions.

The programs were mainly in science, physical education, and art, and it has been determined that there were no history classes that could instill distorted historical views.

The Ministry of Education stated that no issues regarding educational neutrality violations were found in the 12 schools where the investigation was completed.

Excluding personnel dispatched through Seoul National University of Education, the remaining 31 instructors are still continuing their classes.

In response, parents express concerns, stating that it is difficult to confirm problematic statements made by the instructors from young students.

[Kang Young-mi/President of the Parents for True Education Association: "(Elementary school) first and second graders fully trust their teachers.... The Ministry of Education's announcement that there are no problems because there are no complaints is truly irresponsible."]

The Ministry of Education plans to conduct on-site investigations at all 57 schools and will refer the head of the Korea Neulbom Education Association for investigation, as there are indications that the organization falsely claimed to be a registered corporation.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.

