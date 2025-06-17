News 9

SK faces dual probes

[Anchor]

Recently, KBS reported exclusively on the allegations of fake work related to SK's 'V Project,' and the National Tax Service has filed a complaint with the prosecution separately from the tax procedures.

They determined that there are strong indications of intentional tax evasion.

In addition, a police investigation is also being conducted separately.

This is an exclusive report by Song Su-jin.

[Report]

The so-called 'V Project' refers to transactions that took place between SK Telecom and SK C&C from 2013 to 2015.

The allegation is that Telecom inflated C&C's sales by giving over 200 jobs to its IT subsidiary C&C while charging higher costs.

[Employee participating in 'V Project' at the time/Voice altered: "(I remember the contract amount) was around 400 million, but it was changed to over 800 million, and I got a call around the end of the project saying that the contract just increased without any actual resource input, and it just ended."]

The National Tax Service began a special tax investigation into the 'V Project' allegations last December.

It is reported that they have completed the on-site investigation and are currently calculating the tax amount to be collected, and they also decided to file a complaint with the prosecution separately from the tax procedures.

They determined that there are strong indications of intentionally evading taxes by forging key documents such as tax invoices and convened a tax violation committee to file a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors' Office.

The targets of the complaint have been identified as SK Telecom and the executives in charge at the time.

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office has assigned the case to the Seoul Northern District Prosecutor's Office, which specializes in tax crimes.

The police are also accelerating their investigation.

Immediately after the KBS report, the Financial Crimes Investigation Unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, which had begun a pre-investigation, has recently booked multiple related individuals and transitioned to a formal investigation.

The prosecution is investigating for tax evasion, while the police are investigating for breach of trust.

SK Group, which is under simultaneous investigation by the prosecution and police, has stated, "We will sincerely clarify the allegations raised during the investigation process."

This is KBS News, Song Su-jin.

