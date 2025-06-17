Breast cancer misdiagnosed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A woman in her 30s who was diagnosed with breast cancer during a health check-up underwent breast surgery, but it has been confirmed that she does not have cancer.



It turns out that the samples from this woman were mixed up with those of another cancer patient at the testing facility.



Reporter Kim Yea-eun has the story.



[Report]



In September of last year, a woman in her 30s received a health check-up at a medical institution in Sejong City.



She was diagnosed with breast cancer based on the biopsy results.



In shock, she underwent another biopsy at a large hospital in Seoul, which revealed that there was no cancer.



Ultimately, to obtain an accurate diagnosis, she underwent surgery under general anesthesia to remove tissue from her left breast.



[Victim woman/voice altered: "It might have been too early for the hospital to detect it, and considering various possibilities, I had to undergo surgery to find out if it was really cancer or not..."]



However, no cancer cells were found in the breast tissue that was removed during the surgery.



She did not have breast cancer.



Upon investigation, it was revealed that the company responsible for the biopsy had mistakenly attached the label with this woman's name to the sample of another cancer patient.



This woman, who now has a 6cm surgical scar from the incorrect diagnosis and has disrupted her plans for pregnancy, is receiving psychiatric treatment due to the shock.



[Victim woman/voice altered: "Every time I look in the mirror, my self-esteem drops a lot, and I need to breastfeed my child..."]



The woman plans to take legal action against the health check-up institution and the testing facility.



The testing facility stated that they will do their best to prevent recurrence and to recover the damages.



This is KBS News, Kim Yea-eun.



