Crackdown on border leaflets

[Anchor]

Despite the government's strict measures, some organizations have announced plans to send leaflets to North Korea, increasing tensions in the border area once again.

The government has stated that it will deploy police forces to prevent the distribution of leaflets and will also pursue alternative legislation to the unconstitutional North Korean leaflet ban law.

Shin Soo-bin reports.

[Report]

Imjingak, located just 7 km from North Korea, is filled with police cars, and officers are inspecting visiting vehicles.

Police have been deployed to key border areas to crack down on the distribution of North Korean leaflets.

Government-level actions have also begun.

A meeting of relevant ministries was held just two days after President Lee Jae-myung's directive to prevent the distribution of North Korean leaflets.

The meeting, chaired by the Ministry of Unification, included participants from the National Security Office, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of National Defense, as well as officials from Gyeonggi Province and Ganghwa County, which are border areas.

At this meeting, officials agreed that the current law could regulate the act of distributing leaflets and decided to establish detailed application standards.

Accordingly, if items weighing more than 2 kg are attached to balloons sent to North Korea, the application of the Aviation Safety Act will be considered, and if gas for balloons is transported without local government registration, the High-Pressure Gas Safety Management Act will be applied to prevent it.

In particular, the government plans to support alternative legislation to the 'North Korean Leaflet Ban Law,' which was deemed unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court in 2023 for infringing on freedom of expression.

[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "We believe that requesting the cessation of leaflet distribution, considering the management of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the safety of the people, does not violate the Constitutional Court's decision."]

However, North Korean organizations are not backing down.

[Choi Seong-ryong/Representative of the Families of Abductees Association: "(We can) send leaflets secretly or by flying them with planes; I even got a (drone) license."]

As the government and private North Korean organizations confront each other, high tensions in the border area are expected to continue for the time being.

KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

