Jo Su-mi’s new musical plan

[Anchor]

Soprano Jo Sumi recently revealed the French Order of Arts and Letters she received, stating that it is a glory for South Korea.

She also shared her aspirations for the future, including the upcoming celebration of her 40th anniversary in her career.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the details.

[Report]

Soprano Jo Sumi, known as "the voice given by God," has gained worldwide fame.

The French government recognized her talent by awarding her the highest grade of the cultural medal, the "Commandeur."

She is the third Korean to receive this honor.

Jo Sumi, wearing the medal around her neck, takes the stage.

[Jo Sumi/Soprano: "The reason I wear this medal is that it is not just my glory, but the glory of South Korea…."]

She also unveiled a milestone in her musical journey as she approaches her 40th anniversary.

[Jo Sumi/Soprano: "I believe that saying 'I sing so well by myself' is an art without vitality. Sharing, going together, and giving are probably what an artist should do…."]

Bringing herself closer to the public.

Jo Sumi announced a festival that will break down genre barriers, ranging from classical music to K-pop, musicals, and traditional Korean music.

[Jo Sumi/Soprano: "I want to leave behind a festival where we can become one through music. That is my dream."]

Helping her juniors who won in the international competition she organized last year under her name is part of the same effort.

[Zhihao Li/Winner of the 1st Sumi Jo International Vocal Competition: "I am very happy to be here. I really appreciate both Sumi and Korea."]

[Jo Sumi/Soprano: "There should be a second Jo Sumi and a second Jung Myung-hoon, and there will be."]

Next year marks 40 years since she first took the stage. Jo Sumi, who has moved the world with her divine voice, will begin a new musical journey with the competition winners on the 22nd.

This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.

