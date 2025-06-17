Choi Hye-jin finishes second

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Choi Hye-jin finished in second place at the LPGA Meyer Classic, postponing her dream of winning her first title.



The disappointment was greater as she lost the victory due to mistakes in her tee shot and putt on the 17th hole.



Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



The 17th hole was like a nightmare for Choi Hye-jin, who was leading by one stroke.



Her tee shot veered to the right and landed deep in the rough under a tree, making it hard for her to hide her disappointment.



[Local Commentary: "That is the biggest mistake we've seen in a while."]



Choi Hye-jin seemed to escape the crisis by getting her third shot close to the hole.



However, this time a putting mistake held her back.



Her 1.5-meter par putt hit the hole and came out, resulting in a bogey.



Ultimately, Choi Hye-jin allowed a comeback by Ciganda, who recorded a birdie with a precise second shot.



Even after making a birdie on the final 18th hole, Choi Hye-jin could not catch up with Ciganda and finished the tournament in second place.



Having missed the championship by one stroke, this marks Choi Hye-jin's fifth runner-up finish on the LPGA stage.



Choi Hye-jin expressed her determination not to give up on her dream of winning her first title, despite her disappointment with the 17th hole.



In the men's major tournament, the US Open, Spaun faced tremendous misfortune early on.



His nearly perfect iron shot on the 2nd hole hit the flagstick and rolled far back.



Although it seemed like Spaun was far from victory, he did not give up and successfully made a 20-meter birdie putt on the final 18th hole.



With a miraculous moment, Spaun achieved his first major victory and shed tears of joy.



This is Park Sun-woo from KBS News.



