[News Today] Lee starts G7 summit diplomacy

[LEAD]
President Lee Jae-myung arrived in Canada for the Group of Seven summit and began one on one talks. Expectations were rising for a possible talk between President Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump. But with Trump's early departure, the Presidential Office announced that talks have fallen through.

[REPORT]
President Lee Jae-myung is in Canada to attend the Group of Seven summit to which he was invited.

He has held one on one talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Lee Jae-myung / President
I hope bilateral ties develop into a much more cooperative and future oriented relationship than the current level.

Lee said that South Korea greatly relies on Australian resources and called for economic cooperation.

Earlier, Lee held an impromptu press conference inside the presidential plane on his way to Canada.

He said that starting with the G7 summit, he plans to step up international cooperation to a higher level including with summit diplomacy.

Lee Jae-myung / President (Presser inside plane en route to Canada)
South Korea, a major trading nation, should well develop global relations. It can help facilitate Korean firms' advance overseas.

As U.S. President Donald Trump is returning home cutting short his trip, Lee's first in-person meeting with the U.S. leader is unlikely to take place.

However when asked what he would like to address during tariff negotiations, Lee said it's important to ensure that South Korea is at least not placed in a more disadvantageous position than other countries.

Lee Jae-myung / President
Diplomacy benefiting only one side and incurring loss to the other is undesirable. We should work to create mutually beneficial outcomes.

Lee also explained his decision to attend the summit saying that despite reservations about his attendance so soon after taking office, it was necessary to demonstrate that Korea was returning to normalcy.

