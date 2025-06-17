News Today

[News Today] "Yoon wanted to mobilize 1,000 troops"

[LEAD]
For the first time since the appointment of the third special counsel team, former President Yoon Suk Yeol stood trial on charges of insurrection. In court, a witness claimed Yoon had said a thousand troops should have been sent to the National Assembly during the martial law incident.

[REPORT]
The martial law troops deployed to the National Assembly on December 3. Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has claimed so far he only mobilized a minimum number of troops to maintain order.

Yoon Suk Yeol / Former President (Feb. 25, impeachment trial)
Sending minimal unarmed troops kept the military’s role limited to maintaining security and order.

However, there is a court testimony that after parliament had passed a resolution to lift martial law, Yoon said more troops should have been mobilized.

Kim Cheol-jin, former military adviser to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, testified that Yoon visited the decision support room at the defense ministry's combat control room at the time.

When the prosecutors asked Kim Cheol-jin if Kim Yong-hyun said that around 500 troops were deployed and if Yoon replied by saying, "See? That's not enough. We should have mobilized a thousand troops", the former military adviser said that's how he heard it.

Yoon declined to answer this question when he appeared at the first court hearing since the nomination of special counsels.

Yoon Suk Yeol / Former President (June 16)
(Are you denying you said 1,000 troops should have been mobilized?) (Will you respond to summons from the special counsel?) Could you move this way a bit?

Meanwhile, the court has decided to grant conditional bail to Kim Yong-hyun, whose six-month detention period expires soon.

The preconditions are a deposit of 100 million won (USD 74,000) and a promise he will not meet with or contact people related to his criminal trial.

Kim's legal team has called it a plot to extend his detention illegally, and has appealed the decision and applied for a suspension of its execution.

