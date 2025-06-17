[News Today] Measures to tame egg prices

[LEAD]

Stabilizing prices is now the top priority for the new administration. Amid a sharp rise in egg prices, the government is cracking down, launching a field investigation into possible price rigging.



[REPORT]

The price of eggs has surpassed 7,000 won, or just over five U.S. dollars, recording the highest level in four years.



The government has decided to step in to stabilize supply.



The government sees no clear reason for the price hike and have launched a probe into possible price rigging by the Korea Egg Producers Association.



Lee Hyoung-il / Acting Finance Minister (June 16)

We‘ll take a customized response on items that require price and supply control. The FTC will also investigate excessive egg price increases by producers.



The government has also decided to improve the pricing structure.



The existing structure where the association notifies farms of threshold prices as a reference prior to transactions will be abolished.



Instead, a government-affiliated entity will investigate producers' actual transaction prices and announce them daily.



Supply prices to supermarket chains are to be cut by up to 1,000 won, or about 70 cents, per tray using check-off funds for eggs.



Through August, the government will inject 46 billion won, or some 34 million dollars, to offer up to 40% discounts on farm products like pork and chicken, and up to 50% off seafood.



The measure aims to immediately lower prices and ease living costs, but its long-term effect remains uncertain.