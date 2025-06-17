News Today

[News Today] Measures to tame egg prices

입력 2025.06.17 (17:21) 수정 2025.06.17 (17:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Stabilizing prices is now the top priority for the new administration. Amid a sharp rise in egg prices, the government is cracking down, launching a field investigation into possible price rigging.

[REPORT]
The price of eggs has surpassed 7,000 won, or just over five U.S. dollars, recording the highest level in four years.

The government has decided to step in to stabilize supply.

The government sees no clear reason for the price hike and have launched a probe into possible price rigging by the Korea Egg Producers Association.

Lee Hyoung-il / Acting Finance Minister (June 16)
We‘ll take a customized response on items that require price and supply control. The FTC will also investigate excessive egg price increases by producers.

The government has also decided to improve the pricing structure.

The existing structure where the association notifies farms of threshold prices as a reference prior to transactions will be abolished.

Instead, a government-affiliated entity will investigate producers' actual transaction prices and announce them daily.

Supply prices to supermarket chains are to be cut by up to 1,000 won, or about 70 cents, per tray using check-off funds for eggs.

Through August, the government will inject 46 billion won, or some 34 million dollars, to offer up to 40% discounts on farm products like pork and chicken, and up to 50% off seafood.

The measure aims to immediately lower prices and ease living costs, but its long-term effect remains uncertain.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Measures to tame egg prices
    • 입력 2025-06-17 17:21:27
    • 수정2025-06-17 17:22:57
    News Today
[LEAD]
Stabilizing prices is now the top priority for the new administration. Amid a sharp rise in egg prices, the government is cracking down, launching a field investigation into possible price rigging.

[REPORT]
The price of eggs has surpassed 7,000 won, or just over five U.S. dollars, recording the highest level in four years.

The government has decided to step in to stabilize supply.

The government sees no clear reason for the price hike and have launched a probe into possible price rigging by the Korea Egg Producers Association.

Lee Hyoung-il / Acting Finance Minister (June 16)
We‘ll take a customized response on items that require price and supply control. The FTC will also investigate excessive egg price increases by producers.

The government has also decided to improve the pricing structure.

The existing structure where the association notifies farms of threshold prices as a reference prior to transactions will be abolished.

Instead, a government-affiliated entity will investigate producers' actual transaction prices and announce them daily.

Supply prices to supermarket chains are to be cut by up to 1,000 won, or about 70 cents, per tray using check-off funds for eggs.

Through August, the government will inject 46 billion won, or some 34 million dollars, to offer up to 40% discounts on farm products like pork and chicken, and up to 50% off seafood.

The measure aims to immediately lower prices and ease living costs, but its long-term effect remains uncertain.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 여야 “김민석 총리 후보자 인사청문회 <br>24~25일 실시”

[속보] 여야 “김민석 총리 후보자 인사청문회 24~25일 실시”
G7 참석 이 대통령, 호주·남아공 정상과 회담…한미회담 무산

G7 참석 이 대통령, 호주·남아공 정상과 회담…한미회담 무산
‘G7 급거 귀국’ 트럼프 “중동 <br>때문 아니다…훨씬 큰 것 있다”

‘G7 급거 귀국’ 트럼프 “중동 때문 아니다…훨씬 큰 것 있다”
이란, 대규모 이스라엘 추가 공습 예고…“신무기로 맹렬히 공격할 것”

이란, 대규모 이스라엘 추가 공습 예고…“신무기로 맹렬히 공격할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.