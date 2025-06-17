News Today

[News Today] S.Korea vows to stop leaflet flying

입력 2025.06.17 (17:21)

[LEAD]
Tensions are mounting again near the border. Despite the presidential office's pledge to respond firmly, some groups are pressing ahead with plans to send anti-North Korea leaflets. The government is stepping up its response, dispatching police to key areas along the border.

[REPORT]
Imjingak is just seven kilometers away from North Korea. Here, police vehicles are spotted and officers are seen inspecting visiting cars.

Police are mobilized at major border regions for an onsite clampdown to prevent the distribution of anti-North Korea leaflets.

The government is also taking steps.

A meeting of relevant ministries was held two days after President Lee Jae-myung issued an order to prevent the leaflet circulation.

In the meeting, officials agreed the leaflet campaign can be regulated through existing law and decided to draft concrete standards on legal application.

To this aim, applying the Aviation Safety Act will be reviewed for the flying of balloons carrying objects weighing over two kilograms.

A law on the safe management of high pressure gas will also be applied to prevent the transport of gas for balloons taking place without registration with local authorities.

The government will also support alternative legislation to a law banning leaflets which the Constitutional Court found unconstitutional in 2023 citing freedom of expression.

Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry
We believe a request for suspending leaflet distribution in light of peninsula affairs, public life and safety does not violate the court decision.

However, civic groups are undeterred.

Choi Sung-ryong / Head of abductee families association
Leaflets can be secretly sent or flown on planes. I even obtained a drone license.

With the government and civic groups clashing on the issue, tensions are expected to remain high in border areas for the time being.

