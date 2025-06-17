[News Today] Risk of sinkholes during monsoon

News Today

[LEAD]
Monsoon season is now underway in Korea, and with it comes more than just the threat of flooding. Sinkholes are also a growing concern. That's because more than half of all sinkhole incidents each year happen during the summer, right in the middle of the rainy season.

[REPORT]
A sinkhole suddenly opens on a normal road. A passing car falls in before it can react.

In March, a major sinkhole collapsed most of the road, causing one death.

When do these sinkholes occur most frequently?

Analysis of monthly occurrences of sinkholes, compiled over the past five years, shows that the frequency begins surging in June, when the monsoon season begins, and peaks in August.

Over half of yearly sinkholes occur during the summer.

A sinkhole occurs when the surface collapses into an empty underground opening caused by soil swept away by rainwater.

Experts say prolonged heavy rains during the monsoon are a key factor.

Heo Chun-keun/ Korea Authority of Land, Infrastructure Safety
Monsoon rain changes soil pressure, damages pipes, washes away soil, makes the ground prone to collapse.

This year’s monsoon has already started in Jeju. Rainfall in June is forecast to be greater than previous years.

Especially after underground work, poor backfilling or sloppy excavation increases the risk of sinkholes.

Prof. Jeong Chang-sam / Induk University
Poor underground work can cause deep sinkholes with serious casualties. Areas with weak backfilling or unverified construction sites need constant monitoring.

In order to prevent sinkholes, it is necessary to carefully look out for warning signs.

If a flat road becomes uneven or the road is wet on a clear day, people are advised to leave the area immediately and report it to authorities.

