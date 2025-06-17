[News Today] Jo Sumi unveils French cultural medal

News Today

[LEAD]
Soprano Jo Sumi revealed the Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters, France's highest cultural honor, awarded to her. She's the third Korean artist to receive such an award.

[REPORT]
Jo Sumi is a globally renowned soprano with her exceptional talent, which is often described as a voice given by god.

In recognition of her outstanding musical achievements, the French government awarded the prestigious Commandeur of the Order of Arts and Letters to Jo.

She is only the third Korean artist to receive the French honor.

Decorated with the medal, Jo takes the stage.

Jo Sumi/ Soprano
I'm wearing this medal, because it is an honor not only for me but also for Korea.

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of her debut, Jo unveiled her plan for the next impending chapters of her already illustrious music career.

Jo Sumi/ Soprano
Boasting one's vocal skills alone, it is lifeless art. Sharing, companionship and giving are the virtues required upon artists.

She plans to hold a music festival featuring all types of music without boundaries of genres, from classical to K-pop and to musicals and traditional Korean music.

Jo is also supporting young musicians who placed at her namesake international vocal competition launched last year.

Zihao Li/ Winner of the 1st Jo Sumi Int'l vocal competition
I am very happy to be here. I really appreciate both Sumi and Korea.

Jo Sumi/ Soprano
There should be a second Jo Sumi and a second Chung Myung-whun. There will be.

Next year marks the 40th anniversary of her debut.

On June 22, she will embark on a new musical journey with the winners of the competition.

