Korea-U.S. summit canceled

[Anchor]



So, we will connect to the site of the G7 summit being held in Canada.



Reporter Son Seo-young! As mentioned earlier, you received a notice that the Korea-U.S. summit would be postponed, right?



[Reporter]



Yes, that's correct.



The presidential office reported that they received a request for understanding from the U.S. side around the time President Trump decided to return home.



Originally, the Korea-U.S. summit was scheduled for the afternoon of the 17th local time, which means tomorrow morning (June 18) in our time.



The early return of President Trump seems to be related to the military conflict between Israel and Iran, and the presidential office analyzed that a hasty decision was made in the U.S.



They also mentioned that such occurrences happen occasionally at multilateral meetings and that it is not a diplomatic faux pas.



The presidential office stated that they will quickly reschedule the Korea-U.S. summit, and if they visit NATO at the end of this month, it could serve as an opportunity.



[Anchor]



It seems that the Korea-Japan summit is confirmed. What agenda will be discussed?



[Reporter]



Yes, the Korea-Japan summit is also of great interest, just like the Korea-U.S. summit.



The leaders of Korea and Japan are expected to meet early tomorrow morning our time.



It seems we will get a glimpse of how President Lee's pragmatic diplomacy will be applied to Korea-Japan relations.



The dialogue is expected to proceed in a direction that manages historical issues well while enhancing cooperation between the two countries.



A senior official from the presidential office stated that Korea-Japan relations need to be placed on a virtuous cycle, and both countries agree that this will create conditions for more amicable resolutions to past issues.



[Anchor]



President Lee Jae-myung is set to speak at the expanded G7 session tomorrow, right?



What will be the content?



[Reporter]



Yes, the expanded session is an official schedule that includes not only G7 member countries but also invited countries.



President Lee will speak twice regarding the diversification of energy supply chains and the connection between artificial intelligence and energy.



He is likely to emphasize the importance of energy security and the stabilization of critical mineral supply chains, while also conveying a message that cooperation is needed so that humanity can equally benefit from innovations in artificial intelligence.



This has been Son Seo-young from the Calgary Press Center for KBS News.



