Lee holds in-flight briefing

[Anchor]

President Lee met with reporters on the plane heading to Canada.

He stated that he would strengthen diplomatic relations and international cooperation through the G7 summit.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok and his stance on the second supplementary budget.

This report is by Lee Hee-yeon.

[Report]

On the plane heading to Canada.

President Lee greeted the accompanying reporters before moving on to a briefing.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "It seems we are having an unscheduled interview, so let's just do it."]

President Lee mentioned that attending this G7 summit signifies that South Korea has returned to normalcy.

He emphasized the need to strengthen not only diplomatic relations but also international cooperation across various industries.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "We need to enhance international cooperation in cultural industries and new industrial sectors."]

He stressed that if a Korea-U.S. tariff negotiation takes place, he would ensure that South Korea does not find itself in a disadvantageous position compared to other countries.

There were also many questions regarding domestic issues.

He expressed confidence that Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok would be able to explain the allegations during the hearing.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "I asked him what happened, and he said he could explain everything, stating that 'it's just a mere suspicion.']

Regarding the supplementary budget, he mentioned that he would consider both stimulating consumption and providing income support, suggesting that a living support fund would be distributed to all citizens, with additional support for vulnerable groups.

[President Lee Jae-myung: "How about mixing the two purposes? I have that thought. I will look at the proposals from the financial authorities and also need to consult with the party, so I will observe that adjustment process."]

President Lee stated that he would not impose restrictions on the media allowed into the presidential office as much as possible, and the presidential office has decided to restore access for media outlets that were barred under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

