Ruling and opposition head meet

[Anchor]



The newly formed leadership of the ruling and opposition parties met for the first time today (June 17).



While everyone mentioned the need for cooperation, it seems that there are immediate challenges to address, such as the processing of the supplementary budget and the allocation of the chairperson for the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



The ruling party's floor leader visited the newly elected opposition floor leader.



They shook hands and promised to restore the collapsed cooperation.



They also stated that they would formalize weekly meetings from now on.



[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "To restore cooperation..."]



[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "Cooperation and collaboration are essential."]



However, differences of opinion quickly emerged on current issues.



A renewed conflict arose over the positions of the chairperson of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the Budget and Accounts Committee, which the Democratic Party had declared as "non-negotiable."



[Song Eon-seok/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Regarding the Legislation and Judiciary Committee and the Budget and Accounts Committee, please reconsider and come up with a good solution..."]



The ruling and opposition parties also clashed over the processing of the 'second supplementary budget.'



The Democratic Party repeatedly emphasized the 'urgency' for the recovery of people's livelihoods.



[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "People's livelihoods are crossing a critical line. If politics is delayed, it will be criticized as 'irresponsible'..."]



The People Power Party threw a counterargument, questioning whether it was for 'political purposes.'



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The national finances should not become the wallet of power."]



Concerns were also raised regarding the amendments to the Commercial Act and the judicial system reform bill promoted by the Democratic Party, but Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee promised to engage in 'consultation' for now.



[Kim Byung-kee/Acting Leader and Floor Leader of the Democratic Party: "There are underlying concerns, and I will take them into serious consideration."]



The Chief of Staff and the Senior Secretary for Political Affairs at the Presidential Office visited the floor leaders of both parties to congratulate them on their appointments and requested cooperation on the supplementary budget.



President Lee Jae-myung also suggested a luncheon meeting with the floor leaders of both parties, reinforcing the push for cooperation.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



