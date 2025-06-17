Lee meets leaders at G7 summit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This morning (6.17), President Lee Jae-myung, who arrived in Canada, began the G7 summit schedule with bilateral meetings with the leaders of Australia and South Africa.



They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including energy and resources.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greet each other warmly.



This is their first meeting in four days since their initial phone call on June 12.



[Anthony Albanese/Australian Prime Minister: "Wonderful to meet with you face-to-face. So soon after your election and very soon after our phone call last week."]



[President Lee Jae-myung: "You look much younger and more handsome in person than I imagined from your voice."]



In a friendly atmosphere, the two leaders discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, mentioning the 75th anniversary of the Korean War.



[Anthony Albanese/Australian Prime Minister: "Australians very much fought and sacrificed for the freedom of the Republic of Korea. We have built a very important economic relationship."]



[President Lee Jae-myung: "Thanks to that contribution, the Republic of Korea has survived and is here together today. I believe there are many areas for future cooperation."]



The presidential office stated that the two leaders also agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation for substantial progress in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue.



Prior to this, President Lee held his first summit meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after taking office.



President Lee proposed enhancing cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and energy, while President Ramaphosa expressed hope for cooperation in education and technical training.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "President Ramaphosa noted the presence of many Korean companies in South Africa and expressed hope for continued investment and expansion to deepen the relationship."]



Additionally, President Lee and First Lady Kim Hye-kyung attended a welcome reception and dinner, spending time socializing with leaders from various countries.



President Lee is scheduled to return home after completing the second day of the G7 summit, which includes a bilateral meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister on June 18.



This is Bang Jun-won reporting from Calgary for KBS News.



