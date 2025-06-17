Israel bombs Iranian media

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The military conflict between Israel and Iran has continued for five days.



Israel has bombed even the Iranian state broadcaster, and the scene was broadcast live, while Iran has announced a counterattack.



In the meantime, the United States has deployed an aircraft carrier to the Middle East.



First, we go to our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin in Paris.



[Report]



An anchor from the Iranian state broadcaster raises their voice while showing footage of Israel's attacks.



[Sahar Emami/Iranian State TV Anchor: "The sound you just heard is the sound of an attack on our homeland, the sound of an attack on truth and justice."]



At that moment, a sudden explosion is heard, and the anchor urgently evacuates.



Smoke spreads throughout the studio.



On the evening of the 16th local time, the Israeli military bombed the building of the Iranian state broadcaster.



[Epi Defrin/Israeli Military Spokesperson: "According to the information we have secured, this center was used to promote military activities disguised as civilian assets and means."]



Israel announced that it had also eliminated Ali Shadmani, the wartime chief of staff, by conducting airstrikes on Tehran's military command.



Israel has shown confidence by even warning about the airstrikes an hour in advance.



Iran immediately retaliated with missiles, but most appear to have been intercepted.



Having suffered a blow to its pride, Iran has announced a large-scale counterattack with new weapons.



However, following the clashes, casualties in Iran are estimated to be ten times that of Israel, indicating that they are on the defensive.



The United States has forward-deployed an aircraft carrier strike group and aerial refueling aircraft to the Middle East and Europe.



The movement of U.S. military forces is interpreted as a way to manage instability in the Middle East while pressuring Iran to abandon its nuclear development and come to the negotiating table.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



